News Feed

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Calen Addison

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Calen Addison
Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Hatty to Team

Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Hatty to Team
Second Wild Off The Tee Recap

First Golf, Then Hockey
TK Showcase Recap Game 2

Prospects Showcase: Wild 7, Blackhawks 4
Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Jujhar Khaira 

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Jujhar Khaira 
Game 2 Lineup Card

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks Lineups
TK Showcase Recap Game 1

Prospects Showcase: Blues 5, Wild 1
2023 Build Week

Minnesota Wild Coaches and Staff Participate in Build Week
2023 Tom Kurvers Showcase 090723

Minnesota Wild to Host Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Rink
Minnesota Wild Announces 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule

Minnesota Wild Announces 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule
wild-announces-2023-24-national-broadcast-schedule-083023

Minnesota Wild Announces National Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season
wild-launches-official-app-082923

Minnesota Wild Launches Official Minnesota Wild App
wild-to-host-strike-it-wild-bowling-event-100823-082923

Minnesota Wild to Host Strike It Wild Bowling Event
annual-used-equipment-drive-082823

Minnesota Wild Announces Annual Used Equipment Drive
more-wild-players-at-state-fair-082123

More Wild Players at the State Fair
wild-single-game-tickets-on-sale-thursday

Wild Single-Game Tickets For 2023-24 Season on Sale Thursday, August 24
middleton-guerin-state-fair-081723

Middleton and Guerin at the State Fair
wild-to-host-referee-seminar-and-clinic

Minnesota Wild to Host Level 1 Hockey Referee Seminar and Clinic

Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 21 at TRIA Rink

MicrosoftTeams-image (8)
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul.

The Wild’s training camp roster consists of 60 players, including the following 20 players that participated in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase:

Forwards: Louis Boudon, Brett Budgell, Maxim Cajkovic, Casey Dornbach, Hunter Haight, Riley Heidt, Rasmus Kumpulainen, Pavel Novak, Servac Petrovsky and Sammy Walker.

Defensemen: Ben Brinkman, Daemon Hunt, Simon Johansson, Landon Kosior, Carson Lambos, Kyle Masters, Ryan O’Rourke, Kalem Parker, David Spacek.

Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

The Wild invited forwards Kale Kessy, Greg Meireles, Mike O’Leary, Joel Teasdale, Brenden Miller and goaltender Peyton Jones to training camp on professional tryouts and released forwards Gavin Hain, Roman Kukumberg, Carson Latimer, and Ryan McGuire and goaltenders Chase Coward and Harrison Meneghin from their amateur tryouts.

The team also announced today that a number of training camp practices at TRIA Rink will be open to the public. Fans need to register at www.wild.com/openpractices to attend an open practice session.

Player media availability will occur after each practice session (Group A players will be available after Group A practice). Head Coach Dean Evason will be available following the final practice session each day.

2023 Minnesota Wild Training Camp Roster
- 0.13 MB
Download 2023 Minnesota Wild Training Camp Roster
2023 Minnesota Wild Training Camp Schedule
- 0.11 MB
Download 2023 Minnesota Wild Training Camp Schedule
2023-24 MINNESOTA WILD PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date

Opponent

Location

Time CT)

Broadcast

Sunday, Sept. 24

at Colorado Avalanche

Ball Arena

2 p.m.

KOOL 108 FM

Tuesday, Sept. 26

at Dallas Stars

American Airlines Center

7 p.m.

KFAN 100.3 FM

Thursday, Sept. 28

Colorado Avalanche

Xcel Energy Center

7 p.m.

KFAN 100.3 FM

Saturday, Sept. 30

Chicago Blackhawks

Xcel Energy Center

6 p.m.

BSN Extra/KFAN 100.3 FM

Thursday, Oct. 5

at Chicago Blackhawks

United Center

7:30 p.m.

BSN/KFAN 100.3 FM

Saturday, Oct. 7

Dallas Stars

Xcel Energy Center

5 p.m.

BSN/KFAN 100.3 FM