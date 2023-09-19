Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 21 at TRIA Rink

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul.
The Wild’s training camp roster consists of 60 players, including the following 20 players that participated in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase:
Forwards: Louis Boudon, Brett Budgell, Maxim Cajkovic, Casey Dornbach, Hunter Haight, Riley Heidt, Rasmus Kumpulainen, Pavel Novak, Servac Petrovsky and Sammy Walker.
Defensemen: Ben Brinkman, Daemon Hunt, Simon Johansson, Landon Kosior, Carson Lambos, Kyle Masters, Ryan O’Rourke, Kalem Parker, David Spacek.
Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt
The Wild invited forwards Kale Kessy, Greg Meireles, Mike O’Leary, Joel Teasdale, Brenden Miller and goaltender Peyton Jones to training camp on professional tryouts and released forwards Gavin Hain, Roman Kukumberg, Carson Latimer, and Ryan McGuire and goaltenders Chase Coward and Harrison Meneghin from their amateur tryouts.
The team also announced today that a number of training camp practices at TRIA Rink will be open to the public. Fans need to register at www.wild.com/openpractices to attend an open practice session.
Player media availability will occur after each practice session (Group A players will be available after Group A practice). Head Coach Dean Evason will be available following the final practice session each day.
Date
Opponent
Location
Time CT)
Broadcast
Sunday, Sept. 24
at Colorado Avalanche
Ball Arena
2 p.m.
KOOL 108 FM
Tuesday, Sept. 26
at Dallas Stars
American Airlines Center
7 p.m.
KFAN 100.3 FM
Thursday, Sept. 28
Colorado Avalanche
Xcel Energy Center
7 p.m.
KFAN 100.3 FM
Saturday, Sept. 30
Chicago Blackhawks
Xcel Energy Center
6 p.m.
BSN Extra/KFAN 100.3 FM
Thursday, Oct. 5
at Chicago Blackhawks
United Center
7:30 p.m.
BSN/KFAN 100.3 FM
Saturday, Oct. 7
Dallas Stars
Xcel Energy Center
5 p.m.
BSN/KFAN 100.3 FM