Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 21 at TRIA Rink

The Wild invited forwards Kale Kessy, Greg Meireles, Mike O’Leary, Joel Teasdale, Brenden Miller and goaltender Peyton Jones to training camp on professional tryouts and released forwards Gavin Hain, Roman Kukumberg, Carson Latimer, and Ryan McGuire and goaltenders Chase Coward and Harrison Meneghin from their amateur tryouts.

The team also announced today that a number of training camp practices at TRIA Rink will be open to the public. Fans need to register at www.wild.com/openpractices to attend an open practice session.

Player media availability will occur after each practice session (Group A players will be available after Group A practice). Head Coach Dean Evason will be available following the final practice session each day.