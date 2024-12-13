Game Recap: Oilers 7, Wild 1

Draisaitl has 10 points (four goals, six assists) during a four-game point streak.

“Everyone was really good, but Leon really was at another level,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “His two linemates really helped out, [Vasily Podkolzin] and (Kasperi) Kapanen. Those three have been playing well.

“But Leon the last week or so has really been on top of his game.”

Connor Brown had a goal and an assist, and Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard, Podkolzin and Darnell Nurse each had two assists for Edmonton (17-10-2), which has won four straight and seven of its past eight (7-1-0). Calvin Pickard made 29 saves.

“I think we were very motivated to play a good hockey team, first in the NHL, that's been playing really well and not giving very much up,” Knoblauch said. “I think we've been playing some good hockey lately. I think right through our lineup, I think everyone gave us a really good game. And anytime that Minnesota had some opportunities to get back in the game, I think [Pickard] came up big with key saves.”