Game Recap: Wild 4 Red Wings 3

Kaprizov also had an assist, Mats Zuccarello had two goals and an assist, and Quinn Hughes had three assists for the Wild (29-14-9), who have won three of their past four. Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves.

“(Zuccarello) had a heck of a night. It was good,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I think that line was very good again tonight. …I feel like we probably deserved more goals than we got. But we didn’t veer away from the game, we dug in and continued to do what we were doing in the second, we stayed with it, and to me that’s growth.”

Lucas Raymond scored two goals and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Red Wings (31-16-5), who played in their third straight overtime game. Cam Talbot made 35 saves for Detroit, which is 7-1-1 in its past nine games.

“Yeah, you hope when you get it to overtime, that it goes our way, and it has gone our way quite a bit,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “But you know, leaving here with circumstances and looking at it the whole, we’ll take the point, get some rest, try and heal up tomorrow and get ready for another tough one (at Winnipeg on Saturday).”

Detroit's Patrick Kane did not have a point, and with 1,372 career points (500 goals, 872 assists), he remains three points from passing Mike Modano (1,374) for the most by a United States-born player.

Raymond made it 1-0, 32 seconds into the power play at 4:39 of the first period with a snipe to the corner from the right dot.