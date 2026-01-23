ST. PAUL, Minn. – Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including the overtime winner, for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday.
Game Recap: Wild 4 Red Wings 3
Kaprizov scores twice, gets OT winner for Wild against Red Wings
Kaprizov skated down the slot for a wrist shot 45 seconds into overtime. It was his first goal in five games.
“Yeah, when you don’t score long time, I try don’t think about it, but it’s always sometimes in your head,” Kaprizov said. “But it’s nice to win tonight and score.”
Kaprizov also had an assist, Mats Zuccarello had two goals and an assist, and Quinn Hughes had three assists for the Wild (29-14-9), who have won three of their past four. Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves.
“(Zuccarello) had a heck of a night. It was good,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I think that line was very good again tonight. …I feel like we probably deserved more goals than we got. But we didn’t veer away from the game, we dug in and continued to do what we were doing in the second, we stayed with it, and to me that’s growth.”
Lucas Raymond scored two goals and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Red Wings (31-16-5), who played in their third straight overtime game. Cam Talbot made 35 saves for Detroit, which is 7-1-1 in its past nine games.
“Yeah, you hope when you get it to overtime, that it goes our way, and it has gone our way quite a bit,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “But you know, leaving here with circumstances and looking at it the whole, we’ll take the point, get some rest, try and heal up tomorrow and get ready for another tough one (at Winnipeg on Saturday).”
Detroit's Patrick Kane did not have a point, and with 1,372 career points (500 goals, 872 assists), he remains three points from passing Mike Modano (1,374) for the most by a United States-born player.
Raymond made it 1-0, 32 seconds into the power play at 4:39 of the first period with a snipe to the corner from the right dot.
Kaprizov tied it 1-1 at 17:19 on the power play with a snap shot that bounced off the inside of Talbot’s pads.
Raymond put Detroit ahead 2-1 at 16:22 of the second period after Marco Kasper interrupted a Marcus Johansson clearing attempt and the puck found Raymond in the slot for the snap shot.
Zuccarello tied it 2-2, 37 seconds into the third period, scoring off the rebound after Talbot made a glove save on Hughes' point shot but couldn't hold on to the puck.
"I mean, (Zuccarello’s) so smart, like he knows where to be,” Hughes said. “He makes so many plays. He's extremely impressive, honestly. And, you know, I think that's our coaching staff too, talking about getting to the net. For me, it's me and Brock (Faber). Once we beat that first guy, it's our job to get it there and give those guys a chance to make a play."
Van Riemsdyk brought it to 3-2 at 5:36 with a backhand redirect of Emmitt Finnie's pass, but Zuccarello responded 35 seconds later at 6:11 with another rebound goal to make it 3-3.
“I think tonight we really had our legs, and I think we played a really good hockey game,” Raymond said. “I think we should have come away with two, and that was for sure the goal. But back-to-back, (Talbot) played unbelievable so we’ll take one point.”
NOTES: Hughes notched his fourth three-assist game with the Wild and boosted his totals with the club to two goals and 22 assists (24 points in 20 games). His 22 assists are the second most by a defenseman through his first 20 games with a franchise in NHL history, behind Paul Coffey (24 games with Pittsburgh). … Kaprizov became the fourth player in Wild history to score 30 career game-winning goals, joining Marian Gaborik (43), Zach Parise (39) and Mikko Koivu (33).