Game Recap: Red Wings 3, Wild 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Simon Edvinsson scored twice to help the Detroit Red Wings rally from two goals down for a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.
Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for Detroit (30-22-6), which has won two in a row and nine of its past 11 (9-1-1). Alex DeBrincat had an assist to push his point streak to seven games (five goals, six assists), and Cam Talbot made 22 saves.
“The resiliency going down two, obviously wasn’t part of our gameplan but we came out of the first period talking about actually playing fairly well and don’t get discouraged, stick with things,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “I also appreciated the fact that we played in a tight checking, not a lot of scoring chances kind of ugly muck it up type game and we were able to handle ourselves fairly well. Those two things put together and we found different heroes. Not your typical power-play night that we’ve had many times, or scoring from [Lucas] Raymond or [Dylan] Larkin or guys that have been hot. We found other guys that were able to find ways to contribute to the win. So, a good night for our club.”
Marco Rossi and Jakub Lauko scored for Minnesota (34-20-4) which had won three straight, including 4-3 in overtime against the Red Wings on Saturday. Filip Gustavsson made 13 saves.
“I think it’s a disappointing loss from the sense that I thought we played a really solid game,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I thought we carried play. I think if you look at most categories, we were there: offensive-zone time, chances for, Grade As. They found a way to get a couple more goals than we did, but I think the style of game that we played, the structure we played with, the offensive attack that we had, we did lots of good things tonight but sometimes that’s how it goes.”
Tarasenko cut the deficit 2-1 at 10:12 of the second period with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a seam pass from Erik Gustafsson.
Edvinsson tied it 2-2 at 13:12 with a one-timer from the left point off a drop pass from DeBrincat.
“We didn’t get the start that we wanted, but like you said, give our guys a ton of credit for battling back,” Talbot said. “Could be easy to fold after that but we battled back. We knew what we’ve got in this room and we settled down and got back to our game and ultimately got the big win.”
Edvinsson put the Red Wings ahead 3-2 at 11:35 of the third. Albert Johansson got the puck in the right circle and looked to the net before slamming on the breaks and finding Edvinsson with a cross-ice pass for a slap shot from the top of the left circle that went in over Gustavsson’s glove.
“The pass at the end there was unbelievable,” Edvinsson said. We played outstanding out there.”
Rossi gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 7:17 of the first period with a power-play goal. Talbot knocked down Matt Boldy’s shot from the right circle, but Rossi found the rebound and reached around the goalie’s pads to stuff it in.
Lauko increased the lead 2-0 at 11:11 with a tap in at the top of the crease after Devin Shore drove through the right circle and slid a pass to the front of the net. It was Lauko’s first game back after missing the past three with a lower-body injury.
“We played some good hockey,” Rossi said. “But I think when we had the 2-0 lead, you have to win that game."
NOTES: It was the first multigoal game of Edvinsson’s NHL career.