Game Recap: Red Wings 3, Wild 2

Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for Detroit (30-22-6), which has won two in a row and nine of its past 11 (9-1-1). Alex DeBrincat had an assist to push his point streak to seven games (five goals, six assists), and Cam Talbot made 22 saves.

“The resiliency going down two, obviously wasn’t part of our gameplan but we came out of the first period talking about actually playing fairly well and don’t get discouraged, stick with things,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “I also appreciated the fact that we played in a tight checking, not a lot of scoring chances kind of ugly muck it up type game and we were able to handle ourselves fairly well. Those two things put together and we found different heroes. Not your typical power-play night that we’ve had many times, or scoring from [Lucas] Raymond or [Dylan] Larkin or guys that have been hot. We found other guys that were able to find ways to contribute to the win. So, a good night for our club.”

Marco Rossi and Jakub Lauko scored for Minnesota (34-20-4) which had won three straight, including 4-3 in overtime against the Red Wings on Saturday. Filip Gustavsson made 13 saves.

“I think it’s a disappointing loss from the sense that I thought we played a really solid game,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I thought we carried play. I think if you look at most categories, we were there: offensive-zone time, chances for, Grade As. They found a way to get a couple more goals than we did, but I think the style of game that we played, the structure we played with, the offensive attack that we had, we did lots of good things tonight but sometimes that’s how it goes.”