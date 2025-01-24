Rink Rock January 25 - Dan Israel

RinkRock_012525_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

The Minnesota Wild Rink Rock Music Series is back for 2024-2025! At each Saturday home game we will feature a local artist or band live in the arena from the stage at Section 123. Each performance will include two sets: the first set during pregame beginning one hour before puck drop and the second set during the 1st Intermission.

January 25 – Dan Israel

Dan Israel is a longtime fixture on the Minneapolis music scene. He was the first guest on 89.3 The Current’s “Local Show” and has been called “the hardest working singer-songwriter in Minnesota.” He won Song of the Year (for “Come to Me”) in the 2005 Minnesota Music Awards and Songwriter of the Year in the 2006 MMA’s. He has released 17 critically acclaimed albums, including his latest, 2022’s “Seriously," which many critics and fans have praised as his finest record yet.

Get tickets for tomorrow's game now, or read about the rest of the Rink Rock Music Series here.

News Feed

Game Recap: Utah 4, Wild 0

Preview: Wild vs. Hockey Club

Prospect Report: January 22, 2025

Wild on 7th - Episode 87: Marco Rossi, Apfel Strudel, and The Code

Game Recap: Wild 3, Avs 1

Minnesota Wild Announces New Partnership With Woody Creek Distillers

Preview: Wild at Avalanche

Game Recap: Predators 6, Wild 2

Preview: Wild at Predators

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Brendan Gaunce and Liam Öhgren

Prospect Report: January 16, 2025

Game Recap: Oilers 5, Wild 3

Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

Wild on 7th - Episode 87: Craig Leipold, Chesire Cats, and Cups

Rink Rock January 15 - Vincent Mason

Game Recap: Golden Knights 4, Wild 1

Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

Game Recap: Wild 3, Sharks 1