Rink Rock January 25 - Dan Israel

January 25 – Dan Israel

Dan Israel is a longtime fixture on the Minneapolis music scene. He was the first guest on 89.3 The Current’s “Local Show” and has been called “the hardest working singer-songwriter in Minnesota.” He won Song of the Year (for “Come to Me”) in the 2005 Minnesota Music Awards and Songwriter of the Year in the 2006 MMA’s. He has released 17 critically acclaimed albums, including his latest, 2022’s “Seriously," which many critics and fans have praised as his finest record yet.