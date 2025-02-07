Game Recap: Wild 2, Hurricanes 1

Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina (32-19-4), which has lost three in a row, scoring just one goal during the skid. Frederik Andersen made 22 saves.

“That’s what’s gone for us here lately,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. “Can’t fault the effort. I thought we had a good game. We had a good first period and come down [1-0]. We gave up kind of a weird one where we got skated and then they made a nice play. You got to tip the hat. Second period we were kind of even. I thought it was not much going both ways, and then we made another kind of poor decision on the second goal, and they made us pay. So, tough night.

“We definitely had enough opportunities to get more than one goal, but we certainly deserve to get something out of that, but that’s kind of how it’s gone for us this whole year to be honest with you.”

Trenin gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 2:55 of the first period, taking a turnaround centering pass from Marat Khusnutdinov on the rush and shifting the puck to his backhand to slip it between Andersen’s pads.

“I [want to] make a move and then I thought goalie [is going to] play more towards me,” Trenin said. “And I tried to five-hole. And then I did. I had all empty net and put five-hole. And I didn’t see the puck, I thought I didn’t score. Then I see it. Phew.”

Hurricanes forward Jackson Blake was awarded a penalty shot after Brock Faber was called for holding on a breakaway at 12:05 of the second period, but Blake lost control of the puck toward the end and Gustavsson made the save.

"I tried to shoot it, obviously, and then he covered it up pretty well,” Blake said. “If I don't lose the puck, I honestly thought I would have had him on my forehand. Unfortunately, I lost the puck."

Hinostoza extended the lead to 2-0 just 49 seconds into the third period. Jared Spurgeon’s point shot hit the post, and Hinotroza poked it in after Andersen failed to locate the puck in the crease. It was his first game with the Wild after being picked up off waivers on Wednesday.