Calling all Women of the North!

Women of the NORTH™ is a movement connecting women from all walks of life through a shared love of hockey and a commitment to breaking barriers. More than a fan platform, it’s a celebration of resilience, inclusion, and leadership both in and beyond the arena. No hockey knowledge is required!

In partnership withThr•iii Collective™, the Women of the NORTH™initiative takes center stage on February 25th.By uniting business insight and game-day energy, women will fill the stands, proving that this is our game, arena, and moment to lead.

POWER PLAY™ Business Event (3:00–6:30 P.M.)

​A dynamic program featuring keynote speakers, a high-powered panel, structured networking, and a celebrity guest appearance. Expect actionable insights and genuine connections in a focused, energizing environment.

The agenda includes:

Keynote by Thr•iii Collective™

Three women. Three business owners. Three powerful specialties: (1) brand strategy, (2) technology, and (3) sales all rolled into one high-impact keynote. Discover how to stand out, scale up, and increase your bottom line.

Panel Discussion

Learn from three trailblazing, powerhouse female business leaders as they share real-world stories, proven strategies, and the pivotal moments that shaped their success.

-Kelly McGrath- Vice President and General Manager of Xcel Energy Center

-Tina Rexing- Founder and Chief Executive Officer of T-Rex Cookie Company

-Meggan Kerkenbush– Co-Owner of Bridgeman’s’ Ice Cream LLC

Networking

Meet your next collaborator, mentor, or business partner in a structured format to spark real conversations. ​

​Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings (7:00 P.M.)

​After fueling your ambition at the Saint Paul RiverCentre Rotunda, head to Xcel Energy Center to cheer on the Wild in an arena filled with unstoppable energy and pride. It’s the perfect blend of professional growth and high-octane entertainment—all in one night!

