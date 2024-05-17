Boldy Leading USA on World Stage

He's impressed even those teammates that may not have known a lot about the 23-year-old veteran of three NHL seasons coming into the tournament.
"He's kind of a surprise because I know for sure I may have only played Minnesota once this past year," said Jeff Petry, with both Team USA in Europe and the NHL's Eastern Conference with the Detroit Red Wings. "Seeing what he does on the ice, seeing how he protects the puck, strong on his skates... smart player.
"I've been impressed with what he's brought so far."
Those who know, however, know.
Cole Caufield also goes way back to Boldy's days at the National Team Development Program, and isn't surprised to see the Millis, MA product blossom on both stages.
Like Sanderson, Caufield could kind of see it coming.
And with that, he took some things from the Boston College product.
"Very quiet, kind, goes about his business and works hard and does his thing," said Caufield, who netted 28 goals and 65 points this season for the Montreal Canadiens. "His maturity at a young age as a person and as a player is special to me. I think I learned a lot from him.
"It's obviously special to see him do well and have success.
"I'm not surprised with the success he's having. He's only going to get better."
Boldy's exploits bode well for Team USA in May.
It helps set the stage, too, for his fourth go-round with Minnesota next season.
There's still room to improve, after all, on Boldy's 29-goal, 69-point season that saw the 6-foot-2, 201-pound winger finish second on the Wild in scoring to only Kirill Kaprizov, a follow-up of a 31-goal, 63-point performance as a sophomore in 2022-23.
The ceiling can be that much higher, teammates on both sides of the Atlantic have attested.
And that bodes well for Minnesota.
"Just with how strong he is, how shifty he is with the puck and protecting the puck, I think he might be one of the smartest players with just protecting the puck, putting the puck in his feet and turning away from you," Wild teammate and Worlds foe Joel Eriksson Ek said.
"He's still young, and he's going to get better.
"But for sure he's a really important piece for our team."