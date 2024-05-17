Boldy Leading USA on World Stage

"I knew he was legit when I was at the National Development team in junior," said Sanderson, teammates again with Boldy for Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia. "Looking at him progress throughout the years is really impressive to see. He's such a mature guy for his age. He's such a good power forward in this league.

"He's going to dominate it.

"He already is."

Boldy and Sanderson were teammates at the U.S. National Team Development Program for one season in 2018-19.

That's all it took for Sanderson to realize what a pain in the ass Boldy could be to defend at the NHL level.

"It's his size and his ability to protect the puck," Sanderson started. "And he's not just protecting it with one hand on his stick. He's protecting it with both hands on his stick where he can shoot it and make passes.

"That's an impressive skill to have."

It's also the general consensus when polling those with and against the Minnesota Wild standout.

"He's awesome," said Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin, who's representing Sweden overseas and has already had one-on-one encounters with Boldy and Team USA in preliminary action at the Worlds. "He's so good with the puck. In the battle he always wins it and gets out with the puck. It's almost like he has a magnet on his stick.

"He always gets the puck, whoever he plays against.

"It's so hard to play against. He's so good on the puck and he can make plays.

"He's great for our team, for sure."

Unfortunately for Brodin, Boldy's on the other side for the next two weeks.

And -- in red, white, and blue -- Boldy's already well on his way to a standout tournament with six points (three goals, three assists) in four games. His efforts are tied for first with those of Johnny Gaudreau of the Columbus Blue Jackets (two goals, four assists).