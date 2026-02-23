Minnesota Wild Foundation Announces Greater State of Hockey Broadcast Auction and Donor Drive

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced the Minnesota Wild Foundation’s Greater State of Hockey Broadcast Auction and Donor Drive is now live. The Greater State of Hockey Broadcast Auction will close at 10:00 p.m. CT on Friday, February 27, prior to the conclusion of the Wild’s game against Utah Mammoth airing on FanDuel Sports Network, KSTP-TV Channel 5 Eyewitness News. Proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

The State of Hockey Broadcast Auction and Donor Drive features exciting in-game experiences, game-used equipment, unique signed items, and more. The auction gives fans the chance to help grow the game and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. Fans can bid at www.wild.com/onlineauctions or by texting broadcast2026 to 76278.

ABOUT THE MINNESOTA WILD FOUNDATION

The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $6.3 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $8.3 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. The Minnesota Wild Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-proﬁt organization, tax ID #90-0518400. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or (651) 602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on XFacebook and Instagram.

