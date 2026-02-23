Minnesota Wild Foundation Announces Greater State of Hockey Broadcast Auction and Donor Drive

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced the Minnesota Wild Foundation’s Greater State of Hockey Broadcast Auction and Donor Drive is now live. The Greater State of Hockey Broadcast Auction will close at 10:00 p.m. CT on Friday, February 27, prior to the conclusion of the Wild’s game against Utah Mammoth airing on FanDuel Sports Network, KSTP-TV Channel 5 Eyewitness News. Proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

The State of Hockey Broadcast Auction and Donor Drive features exciting in-game experiences, game-used equipment, unique signed items, and more. The auction gives fans the chance to help grow the game and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. Fans can bid at www.wild.com/onlineauctions or by texting broadcast2026 to 76278.