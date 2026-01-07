Minnesota Wild Foundation and TRIA Orthopedics Announce First-Ever Skate it Forward on Hockey Day Minnesota Fundraising Campaign 

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild Foundation and TRIA Orthopedics, the presenting partner of Skate It Forward, today announced the start of the first-ever "Skate it Forward on Hockey Day Minnesota" fundraising campaign. As part of the initiative, TRIA Orthopedics will proudly match all contributions made to the Minnesota Wild Foundation dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000 from now through the end of Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday, January 24. The campaign will be highlighted during the Hockey Day Minnesota broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.

Fans can be part of the movement to preserve, strengthen, and celebrate the legacy of community hockey on Hockey Day Minnesota, the state’s biggest celebration of community hockey, by Skating It Forward with donations to the Minnesota Wild Foundation. Donations can now be made online now at the following link.

“Our support for Skate it Forward goes beyond our passion for the sport of hockey,” said Megan Remark, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, HealthPartners care group. “It’s about building strong, healthy communities with the goal of giving every child the chance to lace up their skates and be part of something special.”

“We share TRIA’s love for community hockey in Minnesota and are humbled by their generosity and belief that Skate It Forward will continue to assist in getting more girls and boys in our state playing hockey,” said Mike Snee, Vice President of the Minnesota Wild Foundation and Community Relations.

HOW TO SKATE IT FORWARD ON HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA

  1. Skate It Forward on Hockey Day Minnesota by donating online today at fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/skateitforward or sending a check made payable to Minnesota Wild Foundation to: Minnesota Wild Foundation, 317 Washington Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
  2. Become a Skate It Forward on Hockey Day Champion and help the Wild Foundation crowdfund to support community hockey by sharing with your network

SKATE IT FORWARD

Skate It Forward is an ongoing philanthropic campaign of the Minnesota Wild Foundation, raising funds to support Minnesota’s unique community hockey model, which is unlike any other in the nation. The core objective of Skate It Forward is to grow community hockey participation in Minnesota by making it easier for ﬁrst-time players to get on the ice. In the first year, 11 Minnesota community hockey associations were chosen to participate in a Skate It Forward pilot program.

SKATE IT FORWARD PILOT PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Anoka – Anoka welcomed 74 first-year players this season, compared to 34 first-year players in 2024-25, equaling 118% growth in 2025-26. Anoka hosted a "Try Hockey For Free" event that attracted 200 skaters. Anoka also participated in local community events, such as the Farmers Market and the Happy Days celebration, to help recruit new players.

Minnesota Sled Hockey – Minnesota Sled Hockey welcomed 28 first-year players this season, compared to 17 first-year players last season, equaling 65% growth in 2025-26. Minnesota Sled Hockey started a new team in partnership with the Veteran's Association, along with a new women's and girl's program in Duluth.

Waseca – Waseca welcomed 26 first-year players this season, compared to 12 first-year players in 2024-25, equaling 118% growth in 2025-26. Waseca introduced two new initiatives in 2025-26, a “Bring a Friend” promotion, offering a $50 credit toward next season for participants who referred new skaters, and a Family Mentorship Program, pairing experienced hockey families with those new to the sport.

Additional Skate It Forward Enrollment Highlights:

  • Bloomington Jefferson: 101 first year skaters this year / 78 last year
  • Delano: 62 first year this year / 38 last year
  • Osseo - Maple Grove: 10 first year players in Brooklyn Park this year / eight last year
  • St. Paul Capitals: 100 first year this year / 75 last year
  • Willmar: 27 first year skaters this year / 18 last year

“We more than doubled the number of new hockey players in Waseca, going from 12 last season to 26 this season. In addition, 14 of those new skaters were girls, the most we've ever had join in one season,” said Kendra Hansen of the Waseca Hockey Association. “Receiving the Skate It Forward grant from the Minnesota Wild Foundation was very important, as was learning from and sharing ideas with the other Skate It Forward pilot associations. We are very excited about having more young kids in the Waseca area playing hockey this year and hope to repeat it again next year!”

“I read an article in the fall about Langford Park receiving a Skate It Forward grant,” said Anna Carpenter of St. Paul. “Our two young daughters had been interested in playing hockey, but we were hesitant about making the investment not knowing for certain if they would like hockey. Reading about the Skate It Forward grant convinced us to give hockey a try and both of our girls have loved hockey! We are so thankful we gave the sport a try.”

“The collective growth of new hockey players from the 11 Skate It Forward pilot associations this year was significant,” said Snee. “The Skate It Forward grants provided a spark but the passionate volunteers at the pilot associations made it happen.”

ABOUT TRIA ORTHOPEDICS

TRIA is part of HealthPartners, a nonprofit organization with a mission of improving health and well-being in partnership with its members, patients and community. TRIA provides comprehensive orthopedic and sports medicine care, providing incomparable clinical and surgical care, world-class research and innovative programs. For more information, visit tria.com.

ABOUT THE MINNESOTA WILD FOUNDATION

The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $6.3 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $8.3 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. The Minnesota Wild Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-proﬁt organization, tax ID #90-0518400. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or (651) 602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on X, Facebook and Instagram.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.

