Minnesota Wild Foundation and TRIA Orthopedics Announce First-Ever Skate it Forward on Hockey Day Minnesota Fundraising Campaign 

SKATE IT FORWARD PILOT PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Anoka – Anoka welcomed 74 first-year players this season, compared to 34 first-year players in 2024-25, equaling 118% growth in 2025-26. Anoka hosted a "Try Hockey For Free" event that attracted 200 skaters. Anoka also participated in local community events, such as the Farmers Market and the Happy Days celebration, to help recruit new players.

Minnesota Sled Hockey – Minnesota Sled Hockey welcomed 28 first-year players this season, compared to 17 first-year players last season, equaling 65% growth in 2025-26. Minnesota Sled Hockey started a new team in partnership with the Veteran's Association, along with a new women's and girl's program in Duluth.

Waseca – Waseca welcomed 26 first-year players this season, compared to 12 first-year players in 2024-25, equaling 118% growth in 2025-26. Waseca introduced two new initiatives in 2025-26, a “Bring a Friend” promotion, offering a $50 credit toward next season for participants who referred new skaters, and a Family Mentorship Program, pairing experienced hockey families with those new to the sport.

Additional Skate It Forward Enrollment Highlights:

Bloomington Jefferson: 101 first year skaters this year / 78 last year

Delano: 62 first year this year / 38 last year

Osseo - Maple Grove: 10 first year players in Brooklyn Park this year / eight last year

St. Paul Capitals: 100 first year this year / 75 last year

Willmar: 27 first year skaters this year / 18 last year

“We more than doubled the number of new hockey players in Waseca, going from 12 last season to 26 this season. In addition, 14 of those new skaters were girls, the most we've ever had join in one season,” said Kendra Hansen of the Waseca Hockey Association. “Receiving the Skate It Forward grant from the Minnesota Wild Foundation was very important, as was learning from and sharing ideas with the other Skate It Forward pilot associations. We are very excited about having more young kids in the Waseca area playing hockey this year and hope to repeat it again next year!”

“I read an article in the fall about Langford Park receiving a Skate It Forward grant,” said Anna Carpenter of St. Paul. “Our two young daughters had been interested in playing hockey, but we were hesitant about making the investment not knowing for certain if they would like hockey. Reading about the Skate It Forward grant convinced us to give hockey a try and both of our girls have loved hockey! We are so thankful we gave the sport a try.”

“The collective growth of new hockey players from the 11 Skate It Forward pilot associations this year was significant,” said Snee. “The Skate It Forward grants provided a spark but the passionate volunteers at the pilot associations made it happen.”