Minnesota Wild Foundation and TRIA Orthopedics Announce First-Ever Skate it Forward on Hockey Day Minnesota Fundraising Campaign 

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild Foundation and TRIA Orthopedics, the presenting partner of Skate It Forward, today announced the start of the first-ever "Skate it Forward on Hockey Day Minnesota" fundraising campaign. As part of the initiative, TRIA Orthopedics will proudly match all contributions made to the Minnesota Wild Foundation dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000 from now through the end of Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday, January 24. The campaign will be highlighted during the Hockey Day Minnesota broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.
Fans can be part of the movement to preserve, strengthen, and celebrate the legacy of community hockey on Hockey Day Minnesota, the state’s biggest celebration of community hockey, by Skating It Forward with donations to the Minnesota Wild Foundation. Donations can now be made online now at the following link.
“Our support for Skate it Forward goes beyond our passion for the sport of hockey,” said Megan Remark, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, HealthPartners care group. “It’s about building strong, healthy communities with the goal of giving every child the chance to lace up their skates and be part of something special.”
“We share TRIA’s love for community hockey in Minnesota and are humbled by their generosity and belief that Skate It Forward will continue to assist in getting more girls and boys in our state playing hockey,” said Mike Snee, Vice President of the Minnesota Wild Foundation and Community Relations.