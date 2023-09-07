News Feed

Minnesota Wild to Host Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Rink

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will host the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase featuring the Wild, Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, Sept. 15 - 17 at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul.

Friday, Sept. 15
7 p.m. - Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues
Saturday, Sept. 16
6 p.m. - Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues
Sunday, Sept. 17
3 p.m. - Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The opportunity to attend all three games was extended exclusively to Minnesota Wild Season Ticket Members. A limited number of tickets to each game are available and free to the public while supplies last. To register for tickets to a game click here. TRIA Rink will open 60 minutes before the start of each game. All games will be streamed live on the Wild YouTube Channel.

2023 Minnesota Wild Prospect Tournament Roster
- 0.14 MB
Download 2023 Minnesota Wild Prospect Tournament Roster

Minnesota will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 21 at TRIA Rink.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.