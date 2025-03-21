Rink Rock March 22 - 13 Arrows

RinkRock_032225_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

The Minnesota Wild Rink Rock Music Series is back for 2024-2025! At each Saturday home game we will feature a local artist or band live in the arena from the stage at Section 123. Each performance will include two sets: the first set during pregame beginning one hour before puck drop and the second set during the 1st Intermission.

March 21 – 13 Arrows

In a sea of what can feel like so many similar bands in the Twin Cities – 13 Arrows continues to rise to the top as something totally unique and refreshing. Each time you go to a 13 Arrows show there is a sense of anticipation for what they are going to pull out of their bag of tricks – a bluesier sound, an epic, shredding guitar solo, a slower, swooning, heartfelt ballad. They continue to position themselves as one of the next big names in the Twin Cities music scene and beyond.

Get tickets for tomorrow's game now, or read about the rest of the Rink Rock Music Series here.

