The Minnesota Wild Rink Rock Music Series is back for 2024-2025! At each Saturday home game we will feature a local artist or band live in the arena from the stage at Section 123. Each performance will include two sets: the first set during pregame beginning one hour before puck drop and the second set during the 1st Intermission.
Rink Rock March 22 - 13 Arrows
In a sea of what can feel like so many similar bands in the Twin Cities – 13 Arrows continues to rise to the top as something totally unique and refreshing. Each time you go to a 13 Arrows show there is a sense of anticipation for what they are going to pull out of their bag of tricks – a bluesier sound, an epic, shredding guitar solo, a slower, swooning, heartfelt ballad. They continue to position themselves as one of the next big names in the Twin Cities music scene and beyond.