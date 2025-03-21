Rink Rock March 22 - 13 Arrows

March 21 – 13 Arrows

In a sea of what can feel like so many similar bands in the Twin Cities – 13 Arrows continues to rise to the top as something totally unique and refreshing. Each time you go to a 13 Arrows show there is a sense of anticipation for what they are going to pull out of their bag of tricks – a bluesier sound, an epic, shredding guitar solo, a slower, swooning, heartfelt ballad. They continue to position themselves as one of the next big names in the Twin Cities music scene and beyond.