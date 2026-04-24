Utah Hosts First Playoff Game in Franchise History

THE DETAILS
WHO: Vegas (1-1) vs Utah (1-1)
WHEN: Apr. 24, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: TBS, HBO Max, Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 in this First Round Series
WHO: Vegas (1-1) vs Utah (1-1)
WHEN: Apr. 24, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: TBS, HBO Max, Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Series So Far
Series Recaps
Storylines Surrounding the Teams
Utah
Vegas
By the Numbers
Upcoming Schedule
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