Utah Hosts First Playoff Game in Franchise History

The Mammoth host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 in this First Round Series

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By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Vegas (1-1) vs Utah (1-1)

WHEN: Apr. 24, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: TBS, HBO Max, Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

The Series So Far

  • Entering Game 3, each team has won a game. Vegas won the first game, 4-2, while Utah won the second 3-2.
  • Each team had a two-day break from game action before the series continues in Salt Lake City for Games 3 and 4.

Series Recaps

Storylines Surrounding the Teams

Utah

  • Utah tied the series in Vegas with a Game 2 win and return home to host its first two playoff games in franchise history.
  • Logan Cooley leads the Mammoth in goals and has scored once in the first two games of the series. Kevin Stenlund, MacKenzie Weegar, and Dylan Guenther have each scored once. 
  • Kailer Yamamoto had two assists in Game 2, and leads Utah in this category. Nate Schmidt, Lawson Crouse, Sean Durzi, Ian Cole, and Guenther also have helpers in the postseason.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played both Game 1 and Game 2. He has a 2.54 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage through the first two games. 
  • To learn more about what’s going on surrounding game days at the Delta Center, click here!

Vegas

  • Vegas went 1-1 in its first two home playoff games of this series. This is the Golden Knights’ eighth postseason appearance in the team’s nine years of existence.
  • Ivan Barbashev and Mark Stone have each scored twice in the 2026 playoffs, while Colton Sissons and Nic Dowd have added a goal each. 
  • Mitch Marner, Noah Hanifin, and Jack Eichel each have two assists. Sissons, Cole Smith, Brayden McNabb, and Tomas Hertl have all recorded an assist through the first two games of the First Round.
  • Carter Hart has played both games of the First Round. He has a 2.56 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage through Games 1 and 2.

By the Numbers

  • 39: How many hits the Mammoth had in Game 2. Vegas had 33.
  • 154: The amount of hits through Games 1 and 2. Utah has 70 of those hits, while Vegas has 84.
  • 20:49: Logan Cooley’s average time on ice in his first two playoff games. During the 2025-26 regular season, the center had an average TOI of 17:20.
  • 38: Mark Stone has scored 38 playoff goals as a Golden Knight which is the most in franchise history. Stone has scored a power play goal in each game of the series so far.

Upcoming Schedule

  • Apr. 27: VGK vs UTA
  • Apr. 29: UTA vs VGK
  • May 1: VGK vs UTA

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