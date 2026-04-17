Utah Mammoth Announce 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Activations

SALT LAKE CITY (April 17, 2026) – On the eve of the NHL 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the two-year anniversary of Utah welcoming the NHL to the state, the Utah Mammoth announced a slate of fan experiences, presented by Delta Air Lines, designed to engage fans and ignite excitement as the team prepares for its first-ever playoff run. The Mammoth will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round with the best-of-seven series beginning on April 19 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The first-round celebration in Utah will include game day watch parties at popular bars and restaurants, exclusive playoff merchandise, in-arena experiences, and fan contests.

“This is an exciting step for our players and coaches, our entire organization, and most especially our fans,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth. “From day one, our goal has been to build something the community could rally around throughout the entire state of Utah. Enjoying playoff hockey for the first time in just our second season will be an incredibly special shared experience for everyone. These fan-focused activations provide opportunities for our fans to be even closer to the team as we head into the most important time of the year.”

The Mammoth are inviting fans to be a part of this historic moment by taking part in a variety of activations across the community and at the Delta Center, including:

Look-Alike Contest (April 18)

On Saturday, April 18 from 12-1 P.M. MT fans are invited to show up with their best Nate Schmidt impression as the organization hosts a player look-alike contest on the SeatGeek plaza at the Delta Center. Participants will have a chance to win exclusive Utah Mammoth prizes, including signed hockey sticks, jerseys, pucks, and more. The grand prize winner will receive two (2) lower bowl tickets to Utah’s Round 1 Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Delta Center, which will take place Friday, April 24 at 7:30 P.M. MT.

A special guest judging panel will include Tusky, Allie Schmidt, Nate Schmidt’s wife, Utah Mammoth studio host Kim Becker, and Mammoth radio host Adrian Denny. Contestants will be evaluated on creativity, commitment, and overall performance. Fans interested in participating can arrive as early as 11 A.M. to register onsite but are strongly encouraged to register in advance here.

Exclusive 2026 Playoff Merchandise

On sale now, fans can gear up for the postseason with the launch of the official 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff merchandise, available at the Team Store inside the Delta Center and online. The collection will feature limited-edition designs and playoff-specific apparel.

Watch Parties Across the Community

Fans are encouraged to gather and cheer on the Mammoth at watch party locations across Salt Lake City. Each venue will offer a high-energy, communal viewing experience, complete with giveaways taking place throughout the postseason. Participating locations include:

Fiddler’s - 1063 E 2100 S #2349, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Boneyard Saloon - 1251 Kearns Blvd, Park City, UT 84060

The Green Pig - 31 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Brickyard Bar - 3000 S Highland Dr, Millcreek, UT 84106

A full list of locations can be found here.

Utah Mammoth Playoff Plaza Parties

Ahead of each home game during Round One, the Utah Mammoth will host a free, open-to-the-public playoff party on the SeatGeek plaza outside the Delta Center. The celebrations will feature a photo opportunity with the newly-debuted Zammoth, live entertainment from Utah-based band The Current, interactive games, a beer garden, and more.

In-Game Entertainment

Fans attending home games at the Delta Center can expect an elevated playoff atmosphere throughout the arena. Every fan in attendance will receive an exclusive rally towel each game. In addition, enhanced game presentation elements, including Mammoth dancers, a pregame drumline, surprise giveaways, and special moments will take place throughout each game.

Where to Watch

The First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including pre- and post-game coverage of the Utah Mammoth will be available locally on the over-the-air station The Spot – Utah 16 (KUPX-TV Channel 16), which is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, as well as streamed on SEG Media’s direct-to-consumer streaming platforms SEG+ and Mammoth+.

Radio broadcasts for all games will be available on KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM/97.5 FM), the radio home of the Utah Mammoth.

Authorized ticket platforms for Utah Mammoth home games include utahmammoth.com and SeatGeek, the Official Ticketing Partner of the Utah Mammoth, where fans can purchase, sell, or transfer tickets securely and conveniently.