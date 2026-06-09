Looking Back: January 2026

Throughout May and June, we’ll take a look back at each month of the 2025-26 campaign

The start of 2026 brought wins on the ice and an exciting announcement off the ice. Let’s take a look back at January 2026!

On the Ice

The Mammoth had a 10-4-1 record in January and went on a nine-game points streak in the middle of the month (Jan. 5-24). There were several staggering scores including a 7-2 win over the New York Islanders on Jan. 1, a 6-1 in over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 13, and a 6-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 17.

The first game of 2026 was extra special for forward Dylan Guenther who recorded his first career hat trick, and second career four-point game in the win. Two of his three goals against the Islanders were in the second period while his third was in the final frame.