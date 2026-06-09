Looking Back: January 2026

The Mammoth kicked off the new year with wins on the ice and announcements off the ice

LookingBackJan2026
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Throughout May and June, we’ll take a look back at each month of the 2025-26 campaign

The start of 2026 brought wins on the ice and an exciting announcement off the ice. Let’s take a look back at January 2026!

On the Ice

The Mammoth had a 10-4-1 record in January and went on a nine-game points streak in the middle of the month (Jan. 5-24). There were several staggering scores including a 7-2 win over the New York Islanders on Jan. 1, a 6-1 in over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 13, and a 6-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 17.

The first game of 2026 was extra special for forward Dylan Guenther who recorded his first career hat trick, and second career four-point game in the win. Two of his three goals against the Islanders were in the second period while his third was in the final frame.

On Jan. 21, Utah showed they’re a team that won’t quit. After battling back from a 3-0 deficit, the Mammoth and Philadelphia Flyers were tied 4-4 in the final minutes of regulation. When Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway sped up ice with an empty net in front of him, a strong defensive move by Nick Schmaltz stopped Philadelphia from taking a 5-4 lead and sent the game to overtime. In the extra frame, it was the Captain, Clayton Keller, who stepped up with a huge overtime winner.

There were plenty of significant milestones throughout the month that deserve mentioning. On Jan. 9, forward Michael Carcone played his 200th NHL game while on Jan. 15, alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev played his 600th career NHL game. On Jan. 17, defenseman Nate Schmidt recorded his 200th NHL assist, on Jan. 26, Guenther played his 200th NHL game, and on Jan. 31, JJ Peterka recorded his 100th career assist

In addition to these milestones, Karel Vejmelka was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week in mid-January.

Heading Outdoors

On Jan. 7, the NHL announced that the Mammoth will host the 2027 Discover NHL Winter Classic. Utah will face the Colorado Avalanche in a Central Division matchup for the organization’s first outdoor game. It’s a significant moment for the Mammoth and will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

The International Stage

In early January, countries participating in the Winter Olympics named their teams for Milano Cortina 2026. Captain Clayton Keller, goaltender Karel Vejmelka, and forward JJ Peterka were each named to their respective national teams. 

My Hometown

Every time the Mammoth travel to Edmonton to face the Oilers, it’s a special trip for Guenther. The Utah forward was born and raised in Edmonton and even played for the city’s junior team. Learn more about Guenther and his hometown on this January episode of Break the Ice.

Visitors Welcome

In January, the social media team brought Keller’s dog, Lucky, on a series of adventures. We think it’s safe to say, he’s probably everyone’s favorite visitor.

Up next, we take a look at February 2026!

News Feed

Looking Back: December 2025

Year in Review: JJ Peterka

Looking Back: November 2025

Depth of Defensive Core Led to Solid Season

Utah Signs Gregor Biber to Entry-Level Contract

Year in Review: Ian Cole

Looking Back: October 2025

Utah’s Leaders and Core Players Grew Their Leadership Skills

Year in Review: Barrett Hayton

Looking Back: September 2025

Keller’s Perseverance was on Display During 2025-26 Season

Smith Entertainment Group and Intermountain Health Announce Groundbreaking Partnership and Creation of World-Class Sports Performance Center Co-located with Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth Practice Facilities

Smith Entertainment Group Unveils Next Steps on the Transformation of the Delta Center into a World-Class, Dual-Sport Venue

Utah Signs Yegor Borikov to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Utah Looks to Take Next Step in 2026-27

Catch Up on Utah's 2026 Player Exit Interviews

Utah Mammoth Gained Experience, Hunger Following First Playoffs Experience

Utah’s Postseason Run Ends at Home