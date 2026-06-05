Looking Back: December 2025

Throughout May and June, we’ll take a look back at each month of the 2025-26 campaign

The Utah Mammoth were busy throughout the final month of 2025 both on and off the ice. Let’s take a look back at the top moments from December 2025!

On the Ice

It was another packed month for the Mammoth as they had 14 games, eight of which were on the road. Utah went 6-8-0 this month and outscored its opponents 42-39.

There were several exciting wins for the Mammoth this month, including a 7-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 3. Forward JJ Peterka led the team with two goals and four points while Utah had five additional goal scorers: Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther, Ian Cole, Liam O’Brien, and Clayton Keller. 11 total players were on the scoresheet for the Mammoth.

Another highlight was Utah’s 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in mid-December. The Mammoth scored four goals in the first seven minutes of the third period to rally back from a 3-0 deficit. In overtime, Dylan Guenther’s tally 42 seconds into the extra frame secured the win.

There were several milestones reached in December as well. Rookie Daniil But recorded his first NHL point, an assist, on Dec. 14 and his first NHL goal on Dec. 19.