Looking Back: December 2025

Take a look back at the top moments from the final month of 2025

LookingBackDec2025
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Throughout May and June, we’ll take a look back at each month of the 2025-26 campaign

The Utah Mammoth were busy throughout the final month of 2025 both on and off the ice. Let’s take a look back at the top moments from December 2025!

On the Ice

It was another packed month for the Mammoth as they had 14 games, eight of which were on the road. Utah went 6-8-0 this month and outscored its opponents 42-39.

There were several exciting wins for the Mammoth this month, including a 7-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 3. Forward JJ Peterka led the team with two goals and four points while Utah had five additional goal scorers: Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther, Ian Cole, Liam O’Brien, and Clayton Keller. 11 total players were on the scoresheet for the Mammoth.

Another highlight was Utah’s 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in mid-December. The Mammoth scored four goals in the first seven minutes of the third period to rally back from a 3-0 deficit. In overtime, Dylan Guenther’s tally 42 seconds into the extra frame secured the win

There were several milestones reached in December as well. Rookie Daniil But recorded his first NHL point, an assist, on Dec. 14 and his first NHL goal on Dec. 19.

On Dec. 29 against the Nashville Predators, defenseman Sean Durzi recorded his 100th NHL assist, while goaltender Vítek Vaněček played his 200th career NHL game. In addition to December’s milestones, alternate captain Alexander Kerfoot made his season debut on Dec. 19 after suffering a lower-body injury during training camp. Kerfoot then scored his first goal of the season, in his second game back, on the 21st.

Utah’s Own Representing

On Dec. 23, Colten McIntyre became the first Utah native to suit up for the Mammoth in an NHL game. McIntyre joined the organization as the team’s emergency backup goaltender at the start of the 2025-26 season, and participated in practices, morning skates, and injury skates for the team. He didn’t expect to dress for an NHL game and watched games from the press box.

However, after goaltender Karel Vejmelka was unavailable to play hours before Utah’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, McIntyre signed an amateur tryout agreement, got dressed, and took the ice for warmups. The Utah native backed up Vaněček for the Dec. 23 contest and made history. 

The World Stage

Starting on Dec. 26, the world’s best under-20 players participate in the IIHF World Junior Championship. The yearly tournament highlights the future stars of the NHL, and seven Mammoth prospects participated. Veeti Väisänen played for Finland, Ludvig Johnson represented Switzerland, Štěpan Hoch and Max Pšenička were on Czechia’s team, and Cole Beaudoin, Caleb Desnoyers, and Tij Iginla played for Canada.

Highlights from the Social Team

After a fun first few months of the 2025-26 season, the Mammoth’s social team put together some of their favorite moments to look back on heading into 2026!

News Feed

Year in Review: JJ Peterka

Looking Back: November 2025

Depth of Defensive Core Led to Solid Season

Utah Signs Gregor Biber to Entry-Level Contract

Year in Review: Ian Cole

Looking Back: October 2025

Utah’s Leaders and Core Players Grew Their Leadership Skills

Year in Review: Barrett Hayton

Looking Back: September 2025

Keller’s Perseverance was on Display During 2025-26 Season

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Utah Signs Yegor Borikov to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Utah Looks to Take Next Step in 2026-27

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RECAP: Game 6, First Round