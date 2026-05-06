Utah Looks to Take Next Step in 2026-27

The Mammoth know returning to the postseason will be a challenge. The 2025-26 season was one of the most competitive to date, and everyone is expecting the playoff race will be even tighter next year. However, Utah’s push to make the 2027 playoffs starts now with an important offseason, and every member of the organization has bought in.

“If you look at the 16 teams that got in last year, only 10 repeated,” General Manager Bill Armstrong explained. “Two of those teams that didn’t get in, one won the Stanley Cup, and one won the Presidents Trophy. So, our message when we were leaving, everyone was unhappy, but they were enthused about training and how hard we have to play to get back into the playoffs. It’s going to be a battle every single day, and Game 1 is for us is like Game 7. So, the team (didn’t leave) saying ‘oh hey we’re so great.’ They left (saying) ‘hey, we got a battle. It’s going to take all summer to get back in shape and really push the pace right here.’ So, our team left hungry and that’s the most important thing.”

Another key takeaway from every interview has been the organization’s commitment to learning from this playoff experience and growing as the team moves forward. Although there was a core group of veterans with NHL postseason experience, players like Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther, made their playoff debuts. Every player gained valuable experience from the First Round. The coaches and management also gained a new look at the players on their team.

“A big part of it is learning about your team,” head coach André Tourigny shared. “There’s learning the playoffs, time and space, physicality, the (officiating), the crowds, those kind of (things). But you learn about your guys …I think it gave us as an organization, a really good read on what has to really be better.”