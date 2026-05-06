Utah Looks to Take Next Step in 2026-27

The Mammoth are driven following the organization’s first postseason appearance

FeatureManagement
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

As Utah Mammoth players, management, and coaches discussed the 2025-26 season and 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, there was one consistent takeaway, no one was satisfied. The Mammoth believed they could have gone farther in the playoffs, and their Game 6 loss was frustrating. Although the team reached their primary objective this year and made the playoffs, the loss has lit a fire under this group to go even further next year.

“I’m proud of our group for reaching one of our stated objectives, reaching the playoffs for the first time in franchise history,” Utah Mammoth President of Hockey Operations and Alternate Governor, Chris Armstrong, explained. “Indeed, there were many positives throughout this year that we can add to our foundation and continue to build upon. That being said, we’re sitting up here unsatisfied and unhappy that our season is over. We have a lot of work to do. That work began the morning after Game 6 and will continue until we drop the puck again in September.”

Bill and Chris Armstrong speak with the media following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

The Mammoth know returning to the postseason will be a challenge. The 2025-26 season was one of the most competitive to date, and everyone is expecting the playoff race will be even tighter next year. However, Utah’s push to make the 2027 playoffs starts now with an important offseason, and every member of the organization has bought in.

“If you look at the 16 teams that got in last year, only 10 repeated,” General Manager Bill Armstrong explained. “Two of those teams that didn’t get in, one won the Stanley Cup, and one won the Presidents Trophy. So, our message when we were leaving, everyone was unhappy, but they were enthused about training and how hard we have to play to get back into the playoffs. It’s going to be a battle every single day, and Game 1 is for us is like Game 7. So, the team (didn’t leave) saying ‘oh hey we’re so great.’ They left (saying) ‘hey, we got a battle. It’s going to take all summer to get back in shape and really push the pace right here.’ So, our team left hungry and that’s the most important thing.”

Another key takeaway from every interview has been the organization’s commitment to learning from this playoff experience and growing as the team moves forward. Although there was a core group of veterans with NHL postseason experience, players like Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther, made their playoff debuts. Every player gained valuable experience from the First Round. The coaches and management also gained a new look at the players on their team.

“A big part of it is learning about your team,” head coach André Tourigny shared. “There’s learning the playoffs, time and space, physicality, the (officiating), the crowds, those kind of (things). But you learn about your guys …I think it gave us as an organization, a really good read on what has to really be better.”

Head Coach André Tourigny speaks with the media following the 2025-26 season.

Having a clearer understanding from this playoff experience will help the group as they look to push forward. In the playoffs, games can be decided by one single moment. Learning to get better in these competitive situations will help with the Mammoth’s ultimate goal.

“There is a fine line in our sport between winning or losing,” Bill Armstrong said. “For our growth of our team, we have to suffer a little bit of pain to learn to walk that line a little bit better. And if we can do that in the big moments, moving forward with this group, we’re going to have a good chance of taking a run as far as we can to the Stanley Cup. That’s the goal of this organization.”

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