Utah Looks to Take Next Step in 2026-27

As Utah Mammoth players, management, and coaches discussed the 2025-26 season and 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, there was one consistent takeaway, no one was satisfied. The Mammoth believed they could have gone farther in the playoffs, and their Game 6 loss was frustrating. Although the team reached their primary objective this year and made the playoffs, the loss has lit a fire under this group to go even further next year.
“I’m proud of our group for reaching one of our stated objectives, reaching the playoffs for the first time in franchise history,” Utah Mammoth President of Hockey Operations and Alternate Governor, Chris Armstrong, explained. “Indeed, there were many positives throughout this year that we can add to our foundation and continue to build upon. That being said, we’re sitting up here unsatisfied and unhappy that our season is over. We have a lot of work to do. That work began the morning after Game 6 and will continue until we drop the puck again in September.”