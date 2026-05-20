Year in Review: Barrett Hayton

Take a look back at Barrett Hayton’s year with the Mammoth

YearInReviewHayton
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

In this series, we take a look at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2025-26 regular season and postseason.

Let’s take a look back at center Barrett Hayton’s seventh NHL season and his second playoff appearance.

On the Ice

During the 2025-26 regular season, Hayton played 67 of the team’s 82 games. He scored 10 goals and added 15 assists for 25 points. He finished the year with four power play goals, six power play points, and one game winning goal. Hayton won 52.6% of his faceoffs this year, which was his second-highest win rate throughout his career.

Hayton missed part of Utah’s preseason and the start of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. However, he made his season debut on Oct. 13 and scored his first goal of the year on Oct. 15, in Utah’s home opener. It was the Mammoth’s first home goal of the season and the first goal with the team’s new goal horn.

On Mar. 24, Hayton’s regular season was cut short when he suffered an upper-body injury in a game against the Edmonton Oilers. Hayton made his return to game action in the first round of the playoffs. He played 12:49 and had two shots on goal. Game 5 was Hayton’s only playoff game this season.

Milestones

  • 300th NHL Game: Oct. 28, at Edmonton (1G).

What’s Next

Hayton is a restricted free agent and is arbitration eligible. The 2025-26 season was the second year of Hayton’s two-year contract valued at $5.30 million. Hayton shared in his exit interview that he would like to stay in Utah.

“Yeah absolutely,” Hayton said. “I love this group; I love this city.” 

He Said It

“100%, yeah. I know personally I have a lot of fire from that. I know every guy in the room has the same, and that’ll drive us this off season, and we’re hungry.”

-Hayton on how the First Round loss will drive him and his teammates moving forward

News Feed

Looking Back: September 2025

Keller’s Perseverance was on Display During 2025-26 Season

Smith Entertainment Group and Intermountain Health Announce Groundbreaking Partnership and Creation of World-Class Sports Performance Center Co-located with Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth Practice Facilities

Smith Entertainment Group Unveils Next Steps on the Transformation of the Delta Center into a World-Class, Dual-Sport Venue

Utah Signs Yegor Borikov to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Utah Looks to Take Next Step in 2026-27

Catch Up on Utah's 2026 Player Exit Interviews

Utah Mammoth Gained Experience, Hunger Following First Playoffs Experience

Utah’s Postseason Run Ends at Home

RECAP: Game 6, First Round

Utah Looks to Tie Series at Home

Utah Falls in Double Overtime in Game 5

RECAP: Game 5, First Round

Utah Returns to Vegas for Game 5

Utah Rallies From Three Goal Deficit, Falls in Overtime

RECAP: Game 4, First Round

The Week Ahead: Apr. 27-May 3

Utah Hosts Vegas for Game 4