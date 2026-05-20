Year in Review: Barrett Hayton

In this series, we take a look at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2025-26 regular season and postseason.

Let’s take a look back at center Barrett Hayton’s seventh NHL season and his second playoff appearance.

On the Ice

During the 2025-26 regular season, Hayton played 67 of the team’s 82 games. He scored 10 goals and added 15 assists for 25 points. He finished the year with four power play goals, six power play points, and one game winning goal. Hayton won 52.6% of his faceoffs this year, which was his second-highest win rate throughout his career.

Hayton missed part of Utah’s preseason and the start of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. However, he made his season debut on Oct. 13 and scored his first goal of the year on Oct. 15, in Utah’s home opener. It was the Mammoth’s first home goal of the season and the first goal with the team’s new goal horn.