Looking Back: September 2025

The 2025-26 season was one to remember for the Utah Mammoth. From a brand-new practice facility to the Mammoth’s first postseason appearance in franchise history, every month had plenty of highlights.

Throughout May and June, we’ll take a look back at each month of the 2025-26 campaign. Up first, September 2025!

The Mammoth’s New Home

On Sept. 17, the Utah Mammoth officially opened the Utah Mammoth Ice Center, the new home for the franchise. The 146,000-square-foot practice and training facility was built to help each player prepare, train, and recover while supporting the organization’s goals on and off the ice.

The Utah Mammoth Ice Center is a place for everyone in the organization to come together. There are spaces to hang out, watch games, share meals together, and socialize. By spending time together off the ice, Mammoth players can grow their brotherhood and become one team.