Looking Back: September 2025

From opening a new practice facility to starting the preseason, Sept. 2025 was a strong start to the year

YearInReviewSept2026
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

The 2025-26 season was one to remember for the Utah Mammoth. From a brand-new practice facility to the Mammoth’s first postseason appearance in franchise history, every month had plenty of highlights. 

Throughout May and June, we’ll take a look back at each month of the 2025-26 campaign. Up first, September 2025!

The Mammoth’s New Home

On Sept. 17, the Utah Mammoth officially opened the Utah Mammoth Ice Center, the new home for the franchise. The 146,000-square-foot practice and training facility was built to help each player prepare, train, and recover while supporting the organization’s goals on and off the ice.

The Utah Mammoth Ice Center is a place for everyone in the organization to come together. There are spaces to hang out, watch games, share meals together, and socialize. By spending time together off the ice, Mammoth players can grow their brotherhood and become one team.

In addition to the Mammoth’s locker room and training spaces, the facility has two ice sheets, team offices, and public spaces. Since its opening in September, the Ice Center has become homebase for the Mammoth and a hub for the community. 

Starting the Season

Days after the brand-new practice facility opened, it was time for the Mammoth’s first training camp in their new home. Utah invited 66 players to training camp including 37 forwards, 21 defensemen, and eight goaltenders. The Mammoth practiced and prepared for their preseason slate which kicked off with split squad games in Colorado on Sept. 21.

In addition to the pair of games in Denver, Utah had three more preseason games in September, all on the road. These games allowed the team to prepare for the upcoming regular season and gave young players a chance to show what they can bring to the roster.

Golfing for a Good Cause

At the end of September Mammoth fans, partners, stakeholders, players, and front office personnel came together for a good cause. Utah held a TopGolf event to raise money for the SEG Foundation. Everyone was showing off their skills while making once-in-a-lifetime memories. Players were excited to engage with the community that supports them, while fans and local businesses enjoyed the time spent together. It was the perfect night out ahead of the season. 

Up next, we’ll take a look at October and the start of the 2025-26 campaign!

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