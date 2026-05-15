Keller’s Perseverance was on Display During 2025-26 Season

It was quite the year for Utah Mammoth Captain Clayton Keller. In his second season as the Mammoth’s captain, Keller captained his team to their first NHL postseason berth in franchise history, and he had another strong season on the ice as the team’s leading scorer for the second consecutive season. Away from the Mammoth, Keller won Gold at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and became one of two American players to win Gold at every level of international hockey (2026 OWG, 2025 MWC, 2017 WJC, 2015 U18MWC). On the ice, there were plenty of things to highlight with Keller’s season.

During the 2025-26 campaign, Keller’s 62 assists and 88 points were team-highs. He played significant minutes on the Mammoth’s top line and top power play unit. Keller was on the ice in key moments and delivered when his team needed with six game-winning goals (T-2nd, Guenther) and a team-leading four overtime game-winning goals.

Keller achieved his fifth-straight 20+ goal season and fifth-straight 60+ point season. He set a new career-high in assists (62) and recorded his second-highest points output in his NHL career (88). Keller was +21 this season as well, another career-high. In addition to all of his achievements on the ice, Keller won two of the Mammoth’s post season player awards: Leading Scorer and MVP, as voted on by his teammates.

During the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Utah’s captain was tied for the team-lead with five points (1G, 4A) and averaged 21 and a half minutes of playing time per game. Keller has been committed to growing his game and leadership skills and that were on display this season.

“I always say nobody is harder on themselves than me,” Keller reflected in his exit interview. “I'm always breaking down things that I did nights after games and the next day. Just trying to make sure that I'm doing everything I can to be a good leader, be a good person. I also worry about my own game, as well. I think I've done a good job of balancing all that.”

However, this year was unlike others. On Thanksgiving, Keller’s father, Bryan, passed away unexpectedly. He turned to his teammates, coaches, family, and friends for support during this time. Keller also continued to show up for his teammates and didn’t miss a single game this season. For his perseverance and impactful contributions this season, the Utah chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association nominated Keller as the Mammoth’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Nominee. Being able to turn to his teammates was a moment Keller reflected on following the season.

“I went through a lot this year, and there were times when I needed my teammates to really help me in that role, and they did,” Keller shared. “That speaks volumes about the type of players and people away from the rink that we have. It was a good step in the right direction in terms of leadership, and I think I'm going to do everything I can to continue to get better.”

As much as Keller has given credit to his teammates for their help, Utah’s Captain continued to lead the way for the Mammoth this season. His strong leadership allowed others to grow their own leadership skills, including the young core.

“It starts with our captain,” alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev explained. “He's been a great player on the ice, but off the ice, he’s been one of the best leaders.”

In addition to his ability to push the team forward and help the younger core grow, Keller’s teammates recognized his dedication and hard work, especially through the highs and lows of this year.

“(Keller) took amazing steps this year as a leader,” Utah Mammoth President of Hockey Operations and Alternate Governor, Chris Armstrong, explained. “How he handled all of the adversity in his personal life and continued to guide this team forward, and to give us his best every day, was truly remarkable, and certainly emblematic of the character of that individual.”

“It was pretty impressive, to be honest,” alternate captain Nick Schmaltz explained. “Went through a ton. Can't imagine what he was going through in his family life. It was terrible. We were all devastated. He battled through it. Very impressive. Just shows how great of a leader he is. He didn't want to miss any games. So, hats off to him. Great season by him.”

As the Mammoth head into the offseason eager to learn from this year and continue their growth as a team, it’ll all start with Keller leading the way once again.

“Super proud of this group,” Keller said. “We have a very special group of players, coaches, ownership, and management who all want to win. We feel that we're going in the right direction. We're super motivated and excited for the summer and leading up to next season.”