Carcone Cup Brings Youth Hockey to Mammoth Ice Center

Over the last two years, Utah Mammoth forward Michael Carcone’s two sons have started their hockey careers with youth hockey programs in Utah. Through this experience, Carcone has quickly seen the growth of hockey throughout the state.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” Carcone shared. “The first year we got here, my kids signed up and there was plenty of room. This year things are sold out, that’s awesome. The hockey part of it, you see how competitive it’s getting, and kids are getting better and developing. It’s been a quick two years, but it’s been amazing to see the progression so hopefully it keeps moving in that direction.”

With the 2025-26 season in the books and summer underway, Carcone wanted to keep his kids and other youth hockey players on the ice this summer so they can continue to develop their skills. As a result, the Carcone Cup was born.

“I asked about getting a tournament going and keeping my kids on the ice,” Carcone recounted. “The entire staff up there came up with a great idea of getting the community involved and them being a part of it. Just growing the game. So anytime we can get the kids on the ice and keep them skating is obviously a positive and we’re hoping we can turn it into something else over the next few years, but this is a good starting point. I’m super excited about it.”

On June 13 and 14 the Utah Mammoth Ice Center will host a four-team co-ed round robin tournament for three different age divisions: 8U, 10U, 12U. The tournament will promote the growth of youth hockey and help these players develop their skills over the summer. Carcone understands the importance of investing in the future and the Carcone Cup allows the forward to give back to the community.

“Youth (hockey) is the starting point for minor hockey here,” Carcone explained. “We want to grow these age groups together and all these kids. With my kids going through it, I see it right now too. They’re at the U8 and U10 levels and that group’s coming up together. A lot of these kids are dropping baseball or football, which are their main sports, and becoming little hockey players. Just want to support that and get them on the ice as much as possible.”