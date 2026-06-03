Year in Review: JJ Peterka

The forward scored 25 goals in his first year with the Mammoth

YearInReview JJPeterka
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

In this series, we take a look at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2025-26 regular season and postseason.

After he was traded to Utah last summer, forward JJ Peterka played his first season with the Mammoth this year. Let’s take a look back at his 2025-26 season!

On the Ice

In his first season with the Mammoth, Peterka played all 82 regular season games and all six playoff games. Peterka scored 25 goals and added 22 assists for 47 points. The forward has scored 20 or more goals in the last three-straight seasons, and he was three tallies away from matching his career-high. Three of his 25 goals were on the power play, and he had five total power play points. In addition, Peterka had four game-winning goals during the regular season.

Milestones

The International Stage

In addition to his time with the Mammoth this season, Peterka represented his home country of Germany at the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. It was his first time competing at this level. Peterka scored one goal and had three assists for four points through five games. Germany finished sixth at Milano Cortina 2026.

JJ in Milan

Following his trade to the Mammoth, Peterka represented his new NHL team at the European Player Media Tour. During the media tour, Peterka discussed his career and what he was looking forward to with the Mammoth. He also participated in multiple social media stations. Below is a behind-the-scenes look of the experience!

Back on His Turf

Peterka spends the off-season back in his hometown of Munich, Germany. The Mammoth forward practices with a group of professional players including two members of the Mammoth organization: Julian Lutz and Maksymilian Szuber.

While he was back in Germany, Peterka filmed an episode of Break the Ice. In addition to going around Munich, Peterka showed the ice rink he’s building at his parents’ house, and more. Watch below!

What’s Next

Peterka will prepare for the 2026-27 season back in Munich, Germany. Next season is the second year of a five-year contract which Peterka signed after he was traded to Utah

He Said It

“It’s been fun overall. The guys in the room are awesome. Had a really good time … fun to see the group come together, grow together as a team.”

-Peterka on his first year in Utah

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