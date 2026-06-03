Year in Review: JJ Peterka

In this series, we take a look at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2025-26 regular season and postseason.

After he was traded to Utah last summer, forward JJ Peterka played his first season with the Mammoth this year. Let’s take a look back at his 2025-26 season!

On the Ice

In his first season with the Mammoth, Peterka played all 82 regular season games and all six playoff games. Peterka scored 25 goals and added 22 assists for 47 points. The forward has scored 20 or more goals in the last three-straight seasons, and he was three tallies away from matching his career-high. Three of his 25 goals were on the power play, and he had five total power play points. In addition, Peterka had four game-winning goals during the regular season.

Milestones

100 career NHL assists: Jan. 31, vs Dallas

300 career NHL games: Mar. 5, at Philadelphia

The International Stage

In addition to his time with the Mammoth this season, Peterka represented his home country of Germany at the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. It was his first time competing at this level. Peterka scored one goal and had three assists for four points through five games. Germany finished sixth at Milano Cortina 2026.