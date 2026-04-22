LIVE BLOG: Game 2, First Round

Tuesday night is Game 2 in the First Round series between the Utah Mammoth and the Vegas Golden Knights.
Follow along below for live updates from tonight's game!
Tuesday night is Game 2 in the First Round series between the Utah Mammoth and the Vegas Golden Knights.
Follow along below for live updates from tonight's game!
7:48: VGK penalty - Smith, roughing
11:01: UTA penalty - Cooley, interference
11:42: VGK PPG - Stone (Eichel, Marner). 1-0 VGK
13:54: UTA penalty - Cole, tripping
15:20: Roughing penalties - Stone (VGK) and Crouse (UTA).
16:59: UTA goal - Weegar OWN (unassisted). 1-1 Tie.
17:33: Roughing penalties - Barbashev (VGK) and Tanev (UTA).
19:26: UTA penalty - Cole, interference.
End of Period Stats:
Shots: UTA 6, VGK 10
Power Play: UTA 0/1, VGK 1/2
Penalty Minutes: UTA 10, VGK 6
Hits: UTA 17, VGK 17
Blocked Shots: UTA 6, VGK 4
Face-Off %: UTA 44% (11/25), VGK 56% (14/25)
2:27: VGK penalty - Dowd, tripping
6:27: UTA penalty - Carcone, unsportsmanlike conduct
6:27: VGK penalty - Lauzon, hooking
7:49: VGK penalty - Eichel, holding
12:32: UTA penalty - bench minor, too many men, served by Peterka
14:56: UTA goal - Guenther (Yamamoto). 2-1 UTA
15:58: VGK goal - Barbashev (Eichel). Tie 2-2.
Keller - Schmaltz - Crouse
Yamamoto - Cooley - Guenther
Peterka - Kerfoot - Carcone
O'Brien - Stenlund - Tanev
Sergachev - Weegar
Schmidt - Marino
Cole - Durzi
Vejmelka
Barbashev - Eichel - Stone
Howden - Marner - Dorofeyev
Smith - Hertl - Kolesar
Smith - Dowd - Sissons
McNabb - Theodore
Hanifin - Andersson
Lauzon - Korczak
Hart
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