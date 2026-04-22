LIVE BLOG: Game 2, First Round

GameBlogGame2
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Tuesday night is Game 2 in the First Round series between the Utah Mammoth and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Follow along below for live updates from tonight's game!

FIRST PERIOD

7:48: VGK penalty - Smith, roughing

11:01: UTA penalty - Cooley, interference

11:42: VGK PPG - Stone (Eichel, Marner). 1-0 VGK

13:54: UTA penalty - Cole, tripping

15:20: Roughing penalties - Stone (VGK) and Crouse (UTA). 

16:59: UTA goal - Weegar OWN (unassisted). 1-1 Tie.

17:33: Roughing penalties - Barbashev (VGK) and Tanev (UTA).

19:26: UTA penalty - Cole, interference.

End of Period Stats:

Shots: UTA 6, VGK 10

Power Play: UTA 0/1, VGK 1/2

Penalty Minutes: UTA 10, VGK 6

Hits: UTA 17, VGK 17

Blocked Shots: UTA 6, VGK 4

Face-Off %: UTA 44% (11/25), VGK 56% (14/25)

SECOND PERIOD

2:27: VGK penalty - Dowd, tripping

6:27: UTA penalty - Carcone, unsportsmanlike conduct 

6:27: VGK penalty - Lauzon, hooking

7:49: VGK penalty - Eichel, holding

12:32: UTA penalty - bench minor, too many men, served by Peterka

14:56: UTA goal - Guenther (Yamamoto). 2-1 UTA

15:58: VGK goal - Barbashev (Eichel). Tie 2-2.

PRE-GAME

Projected Lineup - Utah

Keller - Schmaltz - Crouse

Yamamoto - Cooley - Guenther

Peterka - Kerfoot - Carcone

O'Brien - Stenlund - Tanev

Sergachev - Weegar

Schmidt - Marino

Cole - Durzi

Vejmelka

Projected Lineup - Vegas

Barbashev - Eichel - Stone

Howden - Marner - Dorofeyev

Smith - Hertl - Kolesar

Smith - Dowd - Sissons

McNabb - Theodore

Hanifin - Andersson

Lauzon - Korczak

Hart

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