The Week Ahead: Apr. 13-19

It’s the final week of the regular season and Utah has two more home games before shifting gears to the postseason! Let’s take a look at the major storylines surrounding the team.

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah played its final road game of the regular season on Sunday. The team fell to the Calgary Flames, 4-1. The Mammoth had a 21-17-3 record away from the Delta Center this season.

The Mammoth have two games left in the regular season and both are at home against divisional opponents. Utah hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday and the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

As of Monday, the Mammoth are in the first wild card spot with 90 points. The LA Kings have the second wild card spot with 87 points and a game in hand. The tight playoff race continues through the final games of the season.

Captain Clayton Keller extended his career-long and franchise-record assist streak to eight games (4G, 13A) in Sunday’s game. It’s also his longest point streak with Utah. Since Mar. 3, Keller has tallied a league-high 19 primary assists and zero secondary assists through 20 games played (per Mammoth PR).

Last week, forward Dylan Guenther scored his 40 goal of the season. It’s the first time he’s hit this benchmark in his career and Guenther became the first player in Utah Mammoth history to reach this point.

Injury Updates – Utah

F Barrett Hayton – upper-body injury

F Jack McBain – week-to-week, lower-body

D John Marino – day-to-day, upper-body

Let’s take a look at the final matchups of the regular season!

WINNIPEG VS UTAH

APR. 14 | 7:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Mammoth+, Utah16

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the third and final game between Utah and Winnipeg this season. The Mammoth have won both previous meetings. On Oct. 26, Utah beat Winnipeg, 3-2, while on Dec. 21, the Mammoth secured a 4-3 overtime win against the Jets.

Season Series

Oct. 26: UTA vs WPG – Game Story

Dec. 21: WPG vs UTA – Game Story

Apr. 14: WPG vs UTA

Main Storylines – Winnipeg

Winnipeg has three games left in the regular season and currently are five points out of the second wild card spot with 82 points. The Jets are still in the playoff race but will need every possible point, and help from other teams losing ahead of them, to book a postseason berth.

The Jets start the week in Las Vegas with a Monday night game against the Golden Knights. On Tuesday, Winnipeg travels to Salt Lake to face the Mammoth on the second half of a back-to-back. The Jets end their regular season at home, against the San Jose Sharks, on Thursday.

Over the last 10 games, the Jets have won seven of those contests. Winnipeg has points in three of their last four games.

Injury Updates – Winnipeg

F Morgan Barron – out for remainder of regular season, lower-body injury

F Gustav Nyquist – day-to-day, undisclosed

D Elias Salomonsson - undisclosed

D Colin Miller – skating but not available, knee

ST. LOUIS VS UTAH

APR. 16 | 5:30 P.M. MT

WATCH: ESPN

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the fourth and final game between Utah and St. Louis this season. The Mammoth have won two of the first three meetings including a 7-4 win on Oct. 23 and a 4-2 win on Jan. 9. St. Louis beat Utah on Nov. 29, 1-0.

Season Series

Oct. 23: UTA vs STL – Game Recap

Nov. 29: UTA vs STL – Game Recap

Jan. 9: STL vs UTA – Game Recap

Apr. 16: STL vs UTA

Main Storylines – St. Louis

St. Louis has three games left this season. The Blues start a home back-to-back on Monday against the Minnesota Wild before hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Thursday, in their final game of the season, the Blues travel to Salt Lake City to face the Mammoth.

On Saturday, the Blues were eliminated from the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs. Currently, St. Louis is seventh in the Central Division with 80 points.

Entering the week, St. Louis has points in seven of their last 10 games and six wins over that span. The Blues snapped a two-game losing skid with a 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Injury Updates – St. Louis

None

As of Monday morning, Utah does not know who they will face in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, as the week continues on, stay tuned to the Mammoth’s social media channels and UtahMammoth.com for more updates!