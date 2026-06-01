Looking Back: November 2025

Throughout May and June, we’ll take a look back at each month of the 2025-26 campaign.

November was a busy month for the Mammoth as it was the first full month of the regular season. Let’s take a look back at the significant moments!

On the Ice

Utah had 15 games in 30 days over the month of November including three separate road trips and four back-to-back sets. The Mammoth went 4-8-3 over that span; however, the team had points in seven games.

A high point on the ice was center Logan Cooley’s four goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 24. The center became the first player in franchise history to score four goals in a single game, and Cooley set new single game career-highs with goals (4) and points (5). That performance was definitely worthy of the team’s game hat.