Looking Back: November 2025

Take a look back at significant moments in November

LookingBackNov2025
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Throughout May and June, we’ll take a look back at each month of the 2025-26 campaign.

November was a busy month for the Mammoth as it was the first full month of the regular season. Let’s take a look back at the significant moments!

On the Ice

Utah had 15 games in 30 days over the month of November including three separate road trips and four back-to-back sets. The Mammoth went 4-8-3 over that span; however, the team had points in seven games.

A high point on the ice was center Logan Cooley’s four goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 24. The center became the first player in franchise history to score four goals in a single game, and Cooley set new single game career-highs with goals (4) and points (5). That performance was definitely worthy of the team’s game hat.

On Nov. 26, the Mammoth saw the return of defenseman Sean Durzi to the lineup. Durzi suffered an upper-body injury in the team’s second game of the season and rejoined the team right before a season-long six game road trip.

Night at the Museum

In November, the Utah Mammoth and SEG Foundation launched the Utah Mammoth Museum Quest. This program allowed fans to learn about the history of Mammoths in Utah with discounted museum admissions, prizes, and more. The program ran from late November to early January and was so much fun, even some Mammoth players stopped by.

Giving Back

For the second straight year, Mammoth players, staff, and Tusky visited local hospitals to show their support for the community. The team’s visit made Taylyn Healey’s 12th birthday a special day, despite her being in the hospital.

Up next, we’ll take a look back at December 2025!

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