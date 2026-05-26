Looking Back: October 2025

Throughout May and June, we’ll take a look back at each month of the 2025-26 campaign.

October brought the end of the preseason, the start of the regular season, and two NHL debuts. Let’s take a look back at what happened during the first month of the 2025-26 season!

Wrapping Up the Preseason

Utah had its final two games of the preseason in October, both at home. Utah beat the Los Angeles Kings, 2-1, on Oct. 2 and the San Jose Sharks, 6-4, on Oct. 4. Two days later, Utah announced its opening night roster with13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders.

NHL Debut

Defenseman Dmitri Simashev showed up strong in his first Mammoth training camp and the rookie made Utah’s opening night roster. Several days later, Simashev made his NHL debut in the Mammoth’s season opener on Oct. 9 against the Colorado Avalanche.