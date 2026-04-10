Kerfoot Nominated for the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The Utah Mammoth announced today that it has named forward Alexander Kerfoot as Utah’s 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee, an annual award given to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

“Alexander exemplifies the very definition of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth. “The leadership example that he displays in our locker room and on the ice is exceeded only by his selfless commitment to our community. Indeed, this is a well-deserved nomination.”

This is the second consecutive season that the 31-year-old Kerfoot is Utah’s King Clancy nominee. He has continued to use his platform and resources to engage the local community with a focus on inspiring young female hockey players. Kerfoot, with his wife Marissa, have graciously donated their tickets to young female hockey players for every home game this season, while prioritizing giving each family the best and most inclusive experience that includes fist bumping players taking the ice, watching warmups from the bench, and spending time chatting before the game.

The Vancouver, British Columbia native also wanted to serve a group of individuals who had never been or never had an opportunity to attend a NHL game. He teamed up with the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters, providing 18 pairs of mentors and mentees with tickets and interacted with the group directly.

In addition to providing tickets and experiences, as well as community appearances for organizations such as Primary Children’s Hospital, Make-A-Wish, Utah Mammoth Learn to Play, and Utah Mammoth Youth, Kerfoot hosted a free all-girls hockey clinic with support from team staff. More than 200 girls at various skill levels participated in five different sessions and were on the ice throughout the day, spending time and meeting with every girl that took part in the clinic.

The 2025-26 King Clancy Award winner will be chosen from the league’s 32 team nominees by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman, and former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner may also elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager, and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup Champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.