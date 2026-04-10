Utah Mammoth Clinch 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff Berth

Mammoth have clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history

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By Utah Mammoth PR 
@UtahMammoth_PR

The Utah Mammoth have clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history on Thursday night as a result of the Mammoth earning a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks defeating the San Jose Sharks.

Utah becomes the third team in the last 45 years to make the playoffs within its first two years of beginning play, joining the Vegas Golden Knights (2017-18) and Seattle Kraken (2022-23). Among Western Conference teams, the Mammoth (42-30-6, 90 points) have the third-most regulation wins (32) and fourth-highest goal differential (+34).

Heading into Saturday’s game versus the Carolina Hurricanes, the Mammoth currently sit in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference with four games remaining. The Mammoth could finish the regular season in either the first or second wild card spot. The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 18. The complete first round schedule for the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be released by the NHL at a later date.

Single-game tickets for Utah Mammoth home games during the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, presented by Delta Air Lines, will go on sale Friday, April 10. Fans who have downloaded the Utah Mammoth app, linked their SeatGeek account, and enabled push notifications will receive exclusive presale access beginning at 9:30 A.M. MT, followed by the general public on sale at 10 A.M. MT. A full range of seating options will be available, including club, lower bowl, upper bowl, and single-goal view tickets. Authorized ticket platforms for Utah Mammoth home games include utahmammoth.com and SeatGeek, the Official Ticketing Partner of the Utah Mammoth, where fans can purchase, sell, or transfer tickets securely and conveniently.

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