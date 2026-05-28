Utah Signs Gregor Biber to Entry-Level Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of defenseman Gregor Biber to a three-year, entry-level contract, which will begin at the start of the 2026-27 season.

“Gregor is a talented defenseman who played very well in the Swedish Hockey League this past season,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “We are excited to continue to watch him progress in our system.”

Biber, 19, skated in 38 contests with Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) in 2025-26, earning 1-1-2 and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) while averaging 10:59 of ice time. He appeared in 15 of the team’s 17 playoff games as Rögle fell to Skellefteå AIK in the SHL final. The 6-foot-3, 187-pound defenseman also recorded 1-2-3 and two PIM in three games with Rögle’s junior team during the regular season and appeared in two contests for IF Troja-Ljungby of HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden’s second-highest professional league.

Biber has played each of the past three seasons in Sweden, totaling 3-2-5 and 36 PIM in 88 career SHL games with Rögle BK. He has also registered 3-7-10 and 100 PIM in 51 career appearances for Rögle’s junior team, including 2-4-6 and 88 PIM in 40 games during his first junior league campaign in 2023-24.

The Krems, Austria native has represented his home country at numerous international tournaments, including three IIHF Division 1A World Junior Championships (2024, 2025, and 2026) and each of the last two IIHF World Championships (2025 and 2026). Biber also served as an alternate captain at the 2024 IIHF Division 1A Under-18 World Championship and both the 2025 and 2026 Division 1A World Juniors.

Biber was selected by Utah in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.