The Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights kick off their playoff series Sunday night. Stay tuned for updates throughout the game below!
LIVE BLOG: Game 1, First Round
FIRST PERIOD
11:55: Roughing penalties Tanev (UTA) and Lauzon (VGK). 4-on-4 hockey for two minutes.
16:32: Roughing penalties Durzi (UTA), Andersson (VGK), and Howedn (VGK). Utah power play.
19:49: UTA GOAL: Cooley (Schmidt, Crouse). 1-0 UTA
End of Period Stats:
Shots: UTA 11, VGK 9
Power Play: UTA 0/1, VGK 0/0
Penalty Minutes: UTA 4, VGK 6
Hits: UTA 10, VGK 15
Blocked Shots: UTA 7, VGK 4
Face-Off %: UTA 38.9 (7/18), VGK 61.1 (11/18)
SECOND PERIOD
3:44: VGK GOAL: Sissons (Smith, McNabb). 1-1 Tie.
5:07: UTA GOAL: Stenlund (Durzi, Cole). 2-1 UTA
End of Period Stats:
Second Period Shots: UTA 11, VGK 9
Total Shots: UTA 22, VGK 18
Power Play: UTA 0/1, VGK 0/0
Penalty Minutes: UTA 4, VGK 6
Hits: UTA 24, VGK 34
Blocked Shots: UTA 16, VGK 7
Face-Off %: UTA 44.7 (17/38), VGK 55.3 (21/38)
THIRD PERIOD
3:45: UTA penalty, Kerfoot (hooking)
PRE-GAME
Projected Lines - Utah
Keller - Schmaltz - Crouse
Yamamoto - Cooley - Guenther
Peterka - Kerfoot - Carcone
McBain - Stenlund - Tanev
Sergachev - Weegar
Schmidt - Marino
Cole - Durzi
Vejmelka
Projected Lines - Vegas
Marner - Eichel - Stone
Barbashev - Howden - Dorofeyev
Smith - Hertl - Kolesar
Smith - Dowd - Sissons
McNabb - Theodore
Hanifin - Andersson
Lauzon - Korczak
Hart
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