LIVE BLOG: Game 1, First Round

GameBlog2
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

The Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights kick off their playoff series Sunday night. Stay tuned for updates throughout the game below!

FIRST PERIOD

11:55: Roughing penalties Tanev (UTA) and Lauzon (VGK). 4-on-4 hockey for two minutes.

16:32: Roughing penalties Durzi (UTA), Andersson (VGK), and Howedn (VGK). Utah power play.

19:49: UTA GOAL: Cooley (Schmidt, Crouse). 1-0 UTA

End of Period Stats:

Shots: UTA 11, VGK 9

Power Play: UTA 0/1, VGK 0/0

Penalty Minutes: UTA 4, VGK 6

Hits: UTA 10, VGK 15

Blocked Shots: UTA 7, VGK 4

Face-Off %: UTA 38.9 (7/18), VGK 61.1 (11/18)

SECOND PERIOD

3:44: VGK GOAL: Sissons (Smith, McNabb). 1-1 Tie.

5:07: UTA GOAL: Stenlund (Durzi, Cole). 2-1 UTA

End of Period Stats:

Second Period Shots: UTA 11, VGK 9

Total Shots: UTA 22, VGK 18

Power Play: UTA 0/1, VGK 0/0

Penalty Minutes: UTA 4, VGK 6

Hits: UTA 24, VGK 34

Blocked Shots: UTA 16, VGK 7

Face-Off %: UTA 44.7 (17/38), VGK 55.3 (21/38)

THIRD PERIOD

3:45: UTA penalty, Kerfoot (hooking)

PRE-GAME

Projected Lines - Utah

Keller - Schmaltz - Crouse

Yamamoto - Cooley - Guenther

Peterka - Kerfoot - Carcone

McBain - Stenlund - Tanev

Sergachev - Weegar

Schmidt - Marino

Cole - Durzi

Vejmelka

Projected Lines - Vegas

Marner - Eichel - Stone

Barbashev - Howden - Dorofeyev

Smith - Hertl - Kolesar

Smith - Dowd - Sissons

McNabb - Theodore

Hanifin - Andersson

Lauzon - Korczak

Hart

Recent Mammoth News

 
 
 

News Feed

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