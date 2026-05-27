Year in Review: Ian Cole

In this series, we take a look at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2025-26 regular season and postseason.

Let’s take a look back at defenseman Ian Cole’s 16th NHL season and 12th playoff appearance.

On the Ice

For the second-straight year, Cole played all 82 regular season games for Utah. He is one of two players in franchise history to achieve this feat (Nick Schmaltz).

In his second season with the Mammoth, Cole scored three goals and added 20 assists for 23 total points. This was the fourth time Cole has contributed 20 or more points in a single season, and the first time he’s reached this benchmark since the 2019-20 campaign. The veteran was one of six defensemen on Utah’s roster to contribute over 20 points this season.

Cole also played in all six of Utah’s playoff games this year in his 12th postseason appearance. Through those six games, he scored once and added one assist for a total of two points. Cole’s playoff tally was during a burst of offense for Utah as the Mammoth scored twice in 29 seconds.