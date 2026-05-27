Year in Review: Ian Cole

Take a look back at this veteran defenseman’s season with the Mammoth

ColeYearInReview
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

In this series, we take a look at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2025-26 regular season and postseason.

Let’s take a look back at defenseman Ian Cole’s 16th NHL season and 12th playoff appearance.

On the Ice

For the second-straight year, Cole played all 82 regular season games for Utah. He is one of two players in franchise history to achieve this feat (Nick Schmaltz).

In his second season with the Mammoth, Cole scored three goals and added 20 assists for 23 total points. This was the fourth time Cole has contributed 20 or more points in a single season, and the first time he’s reached this benchmark since the 2019-20 campaign. The veteran was one of six defensemen on Utah’s roster to contribute over 20 points this season.

Cole also played in all six of Utah’s playoff games this year in his 12th postseason appearance. Through those six games, he scored once and added one assist for a total of two points. Cole’s playoff tally was during a burst of offense for Utah as the Mammoth scored twice in 29 seconds.

What’s Next

Cole is an unrestricted free agent this summer. In his exit interview he said he doesn’t know at this time if he will be back in Utah next season.

He Said It

“It’s the whole thing. It’s such a long season. Getting to spend time with your teammates, getting to win with your teammates, getting to be competitive and having success with your teammates is so much fun. For me, it’s not necessarily like one moment, it’s the culmination of all those things, and really valuing that time together, that camaraderie. It's something that I don’t overlook. It’s a really great team to be a part of.”

News Feed

Looking Back: October 2025

Utah’s Leaders and Core Players Grew Their Leadership Skills

Year in Review: Barrett Hayton

Looking Back: September 2025

Keller’s Perseverance was on Display During 2025-26 Season

Smith Entertainment Group and Intermountain Health Announce Groundbreaking Partnership and Creation of World-Class Sports Performance Center Co-located with Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth Practice Facilities

Smith Entertainment Group Unveils Next Steps on the Transformation of the Delta Center into a World-Class, Dual-Sport Venue

Utah Signs Yegor Borikov to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Utah Looks to Take Next Step in 2026-27

Catch Up on Utah's 2026 Player Exit Interviews

Utah Mammoth Gained Experience, Hunger Following First Playoffs Experience

Utah’s Postseason Run Ends at Home

RECAP: Game 6, First Round

Utah Looks to Tie Series at Home

Utah Falls in Double Overtime in Game 5

RECAP: Game 5, First Round

Utah Returns to Vegas for Game 5

Utah Rallies From Three Goal Deficit, Falls in Overtime