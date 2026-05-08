Smith Entertainment Group Unveils Next Steps on the Transformation of the Delta Center into a World-Class, Dual-Sport Venue

Enhanced upper bowl seating design and new vantage points build on SEG’s plan to create one of the most immersive experiences in professional sports
Arena transformation reflects an intentional, experience-driven approach focused on creating exceptional moments for every fan
As the ground-up transformation of the Delta Center into a world-class, dual-sport venue continues, Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) today shared construction details for the 2026 and 2027 offseasons. These changes build on SEG’s vision to take the Delta Center to the next level as one of the most electric environments in the NBA and NHL. Every enhancement has been intentionally designed to elevate the experience for all types of guests. Whether someone is a lifelong season ticket holder or a first-time attendee, and whether they are hosting business clients or bringing their whole family to a game, the arena has been thoughtfully designed to deliver a best-in-class experience to every fan. When complete, every seat throughout the arena will be replaced and reconfigured to ensure full sightlines for both basketball and hockey.