Smith Entertainment Group Unveils Next Steps on the Transformation of the Delta Center into a World-Class, Dual-Sport Venue

End Zones, Gondolas, and a Completed Parking Structure

After this offseason, the Delta Center’s upper-north end zone will feature new terrace-style ledges with full-view seating that extends the energy and feel of the lower bowl and creates a more connected and immersive experience for fans.

In addition, suspended “gondolas” will be built up along both sidelines, providing a captivating bird’s-eye view of the event floor for over 200 fans while offering amazing hospitality and gathering spaces.

The parking structure at the southwest corner of the arena will be completed before the 2026-27 season.

More Intensity in the South End Zone

Major construction in 2027 will introduce a dynamic slope design, connecting the upper and lower levels starting from the floor and working upward. With positioning near the visiting bench, the slope will provide fans in these sections an even more intense environment right on top of the action and will help further the tradition of the Delta Center being one of the loudest places to play in the NBA and NHL.

Renovations to suites begin on the north side in 2026 and will be completed in 2027, bringing refreshed interior design and extending suite spaces throughout Level 4 of the building.

Concourse and Plaza Upgrades

Additional upgrades and renovations coming to the arena include adding food and beverage options, updating concourses and concession locations with new and redesigned social areas, adding bathroom capacity, and expanding club spaces around the building. Future plans also include adding a new main entrance and outdoor plaza that will serve as a gateway to the heart of downtown.

SEG is working with four groups to help drive the Delta Center transformation project: Utah-based Okland Construction is the general contractor; SCI Architects is the lead design firm; CAA Icon serves as a strategic advisor; and Walter P. Moore designed the parking structure.