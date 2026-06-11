Looking Back: February 2026

The Mammoth saw three of its players compete at the Winter Olympics in February

LookingBackFeb2026
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Throughout May and June, we’ll take a look back at each month of the 2025-26 campaign

Although there were only four games in February, there’s still plenty to recap. Let’s take a look back at the second month of 2026.

On the Ice 

Utah had four games in the month of February due to the Olympic break. However, the Mammoth took full advantage and went 3-1-0. In addition, Utah outscored its opponents 17-9. 

Utah beat the Vancouver Canucks, 6-2, on Feb. 2 and the Detroit Red Wings, 4-1, on Feb. 4. Following the break, the Mammoth fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 4-2, before rebounding with a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 27.

Against the Canucks, center Nick Schmaltz recorded his third career hat trick. He scored twice in the first period and once in the third.

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka had a strong start to the month and was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week. He had a 2-0-0 record, a 1.51 goals-against average, and a .944 save percentage.

Following the Olympic Break, Utah saw the return of two injured players: alternate captain Alexander Kerfoot and center Logan Cooley.

The Winter Olympics

The NHL regular season took a back seat to the Winter Olympics in February. Captain Clayton Keller and Team USA won gold at Milano Cortina 2026. Forward JJ Peterka and Germany finished sixth while goaltender Karel Vejmelka and Czechia lost in the quarterfinals.

Click here for a full recap!

Speaking of the Olympics, the players weighed in on who is the greatest Olympic athlete of all time.

Math is No Joke

The Mammoth social media team continues to create unbelievable content and February was no exception. Take a look at this edit of a math test.

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