Looking Back: February 2026

Throughout May and June, we’ll take a look back at each month of the 2025-26 campaign

Although there were only four games in February, there’s still plenty to recap. Let’s take a look back at the second month of 2026.

On the Ice

Utah had four games in the month of February due to the Olympic break. However, the Mammoth took full advantage and went 3-1-0. In addition, Utah outscored its opponents 17-9.

Utah beat the Vancouver Canucks, 6-2, on Feb. 2 and the Detroit Red Wings, 4-1, on Feb. 4. Following the break, the Mammoth fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 4-2, before rebounding with a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 27.

Against the Canucks, center Nick Schmaltz recorded his third career hat trick. He scored twice in the first period and once in the third.