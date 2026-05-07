Utah Signs Yegor Borikov to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Yegor Borikov to a three-year, entry-level contract, which will begin at the start of the 2026-27 season.

“We are very pleased to sign Yegor to his entry-level contract,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “Yegor is a strong two-way winger with offensive upside who had a very productive year in the KHL. We look forward to continuing to watch his development.”

Borikov, 20, recorded 16-14-30 and a +6 rating in 59 regular-season games with Dinamo Minsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in 2025-26. He set new KHL highs in goals, assists, and points, and he finished sixth on the team in goals, fourth in game-winning goals (4), and second in hits (78). Borikov added two goals in seven contests during the Gagarin Cup Playoffs, tying for the second-most playoff tallies of any Dinamo skater. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound forward finished the postseason on loan with Metallurg Zhlobin of the Belarusian Extraleague and registered 2-6-8 in four playoff games to help the team win its third league title in five years.

Borikov skated in 167 career KHL games over three seasons with Dinamo Minsk, tallying 33-30-63 and +24 rating. He also posted 9-1-10 in 18 career playoff appearances, including 7-1-8 in 11 contests during the 2025 Gagarin Cup Playoffs. Borikov’s seven goals matched Evgeny Kuznetsov’s league record for the most goals scored in a single postseason by any player aged 20 or younger.

A native of Zhlobin, Belarus, Borikov previously registered 12-12-24 and a +3 rating in 50 junior league games with Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk of the MHL. He also earned 3-6-9 and a +6 rating in 12 postseason appearances for Metallurg Zhlobin, helping the team win Belarusian Extraleague championships in 2023 and 2026.

Borikov was selected by Utah in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.