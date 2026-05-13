Smith Entertainment Group and Intermountain Health Announce Groundbreaking Partnership and Creation of World-Class Sports Performance Center Co-located with Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth Practice Facilities

First-of-its-kind campus combines NBA and NHL practice facilities with a state-of-the-art sports medicine center powered by a single, integrated healthcare provider, further positioning Utah as a global leader in athlete performance, innovation, and care

Intermountain Health named official healthcare partner for the Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth beginning July 1, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY (May 13, 2026) – Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) and Intermountain Health today announced a landmark partnership that will include the development of a state-of-the-art sports medicine center integrated into SEG’s innovative sports campus in Sandy, Utah. Scheduled to open in 2028, the Intermountain Health Sports Performance Center will be strategically located adjacent to the Utah Mammoth Ice Center and the future Utah Jazz practice facility. This will be the only sports and health campus in the NBA and NHL with two teams under a single ownership group and a single healthcare provider, creating a fully integrated destination for high performance athletes and active individuals seeking advanced recovery, wellness, and innovative care.

The Intermountain Health Sports Performance Center, sitting at nearly 60,000 square feet, will significantly expand access to cutting-edge performance technology, advanced training methodologies, and industry-leading sports medicine services. The center will offer comprehensive clinical services such as primary care, sports medicine, orthopedics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, along with sports performance science, performance therapy, advanced diagnostics and imaging, and an orthopedic ambulatory surgery center. Designed to serve people at every level – from professional athletes to youth competitors to active community members – the center will further establish Utah as a global destination for sport, performance innovation, and community health.

“The SEG sports campus – with two brand new, state-of-the-art practice facilities combined with a world-class sports medicine center – is unlike anything in the NBA and NHL. Having a single ownership group and a single healthcare provider across both teams will allow us to innovate, share best practices, and build toward the integrated care that is the future and continue to invest in proactive care, health, and longevity for our teams and the community,” said Ryan Smith, chairman and CEO of Smith Entertainment Group. “Partnering with Intermountain Health on this campus is one more important step in creating Utah as a destination market for professional athletes and our ability to serve the community at large. Intermountain is nationally renowned as a model health system, operating 9 of the top 100 hospitals in the U.S. Together, Intermountain and SEG are creating a best-in-class resource for Utah Jazz and Mammoth athletes while also elevating the care and performance resources for the entire community.”

As the health and wellness epicenter of the campus, the Intermountain Health Sports Performance Center will bring a unique competitive advantage to both the Jazz and Mammoth by fully integrating medical care and performance innovation into one seamless ecosystem. Athletes of all levels will have access to AI-enabled performance insights and sophisticated movement analysis that connects biomechanics and assesses injury risk guiding training, recovery, and return-to-play protocols.

Nestled at the base of the Wasatch Mountains and within close proximity to four of the top skiing destinations in the world, SEG’s sports campus blends world-class facilities with Utah’s unparalleled natural environment – where access to the outdoors, and a community rooted in wellness, create an ideal setting for year-round preventive care, training, recovery, and overall well-being.

Through this landmark partnership, Intermountain Health also will become the official healthcare partner for the Utah Jazz and the Utah Mammoth, beginning July 1, 2026, providing comprehensive, connected care that includes injury prevention, orthopedic care, rehabilitation, performance optimization, reconditioning, and functional recovery support. Select Health also will become the exclusive health insurance for both teams.

Intermountain Health, one of the nation’s leading nonprofit health systems, brings a nationally recognized network of hospitals, clinics, and specialty care providers, along with deep expertise in sports medicine and orthopedics. Its care teams have decades of experience treating complex injuries, advancing recovery protocols, and helping patients of all levels safely return to activity.

“Caring for these athletes extends our mission and reflects the expertise and support our caregivers provide daily to patients and families across our communities,” said Rob Allen, president and CEO of Intermountain Health. “Our sports medicine teams will work alongside the Jazz and Mammoth organizations to provide innovative, connected care aimed at helping each player perform safely and at their best. This same trusted expertise is here for athletes at every level, as well as for all those seeking our care and support.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Smith Entertainment Group,” Allen continued. “They are committed to contributing to a high quality of life and health for Utahns and delivering world-class professional sports. Their deep investment in the Sandy City and Salt Lake County communities, and the Utah Jazz, establishing the Utah Mammoth, and transforming the Delta Center underscore their dedication to a vibrant Utah.”