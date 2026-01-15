Utah Hosts Dallas for Central Division Matchup

The Mammoth look for two divisional points during their homestand

GamePreviewWEB 1.1526
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Dallas (27-11-9) vs Utah (23-20-4)

WHEN: Jan. 15, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back following the Mammoth's morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 23-20-4 this season and 6-3-1 in the last 10 games. The Mammoth are on a five-game points streak. Currently, Utah is fourth in the Central Division with 50 points.
  • The Mammoth beat the Toronto Maples Leafs, 6-1, in their most recent game.
    • Dylan Guenther scored twice in the win. Michael Carcone, JJ Peterka, Jack McBain, and Daniil But also had a goal in the win.
    • Karel Vejmelka stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced in his 21st win this season.
  • Guenther leads the Mammoth with 23 goals, and is third with 40 points. Captain Clayton Keller leads the team with 30 assists and 43 points.
  • Vejmelka, Utah’s starting goaltender, has a 21-11-2 record with a 2.58 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček, the other half of the Mammoth’s goaltending tandem, has a 2-9-2 record with a 2.92 goals against average and a .883 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth are in the second half of a seven-game homestand and have two more games at Delta Center before hitting the road. On Saturday, Utah will host the Seattle Kraken at 3:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available here!

Dallas

  • Dallas is 27-11-9 this season and is 2-4-4 in the last 10 games. The Stars are second in the Central Division.
  • The Stars lost their last game to the Anaheim Ducks, 3-1. It was the second half of a back-to-back and Dallas beat the Los Angeles Kings in the first half, 3-1.
    • Against the Ducks, Roope Hintz had Dallas’ lone goal.
    • Casey DeSmith stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced.
  • Jason Robertson’s 27 goals lead the Stars while his 28 assists are third on the team and his 55 points are second. Mikko Rantanen’s 44 assists and 62 points lead the team.
  • Dallas’ starting goaltender, Jake Oettinger, has a 17-8-4 record with a 2.70 goals against average and a .902 save percentage. DeSmith has a 10-3-5 record with a 2.46 goals against average and a .911 save percentage.
  • Thursday is the final stop on a six-game road trip for the Stars. The team will return to Dallas for a two-game homestand that starts on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

By the Numbers

  • The Mammoth have now earned a 12-7-2 record at Delta Center in 2025-26, and they have also extended their active point streak to five games (1/5-1/13: 4-0-1).
  • Ian Cole (2), Nate Schmidt and John Marino all tallied assists on Tuesday night and Utah’s defensemen have now combined for at least three points in five of the team’s seven games this calendar year.
  • The Mammoth are scoring the 16th most goals per game (3.09) while holding opponents to the eighth-fewest (2.79). The Stars are scoring the fourth-most goals per game (3.36) while holding opponents to the sixth-fewest (2.77).
  • The Stars have scored first in 24 games this season and have a 19-4-1 record when they do.
  • The Mammoth’s 56 goals against at home is tied with the Stars for third-lowest in the NHL.

Against Dallas This Season

  • This is the second of four meetings between the Mammoth and the Stars this season.
  • Dallas beat Utah, 4-3, in the first matchup on Nov. 28. .

Season Series

  • Nov. 28: UTA vs DAL – Game Recap
  • Jan. 15: DAL vs UTA
  • Jan. 31: DAL vs UTA
  • Mar. 16: UTA vs DAL

Upcoming Schedule

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
VIDEO
OLYMPICS: Keller | Määttä
SOCIAL

News Feed

Utah Takes Down Toronto, 6-1

Utah Hosts Toronto in Tuesday Night Game

The Week Ahead: Jan 12-18

Utah Earns a Point Against Columbus

Utah Hosts Columbus for Sunday Showdown

Strong Individual Performances and a Solid Team Game Led Utah to Victory

Utah Hosts St. Louis for Friday Night Matchup

Utah’s Winter Classic is Set to be an Instant Classic

Participate in the Delta Studios Fan Experience on Jan 9

Utah Starts Homestand with 3-1 Win Over Ottawa

Everything You Need to Know About the Discover NHL Winter Classic

Utah Hosts Ottawa to Start Seven-Game Homestand

JJ Peterka to Represent Germany at Winter Olympic Games

Mammoth Players and Coaches Reflect on World Juniors Experiences

Karel Vejmelka to Represent Czechia at Winter Olympic Games

2026 IIHF World Juniors Notebook: Medal Round

Durzi’s Overtime Goal Leads Utah to Victory

Utah Mammoth Trade Defenseman Juuso Välimäki to Carolina Hurricanes for Future Considerations