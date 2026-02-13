Keller’s Olympic Dream Comes True

Keller has dreamed of representing his home country at the Winter Olympics throughout his career. On the path to this moment, he’s played for USA at multiple levels including the IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship, World Junior Championship, and Men’s World Championship. However, Milano Cortina 2026 will allow him to achieve this lifelong dream.

“I always had that goal and dream,” Keller explained. “It was something that I wanted to achieve. I truly did believe it. Even from a young age, even just (making the) NHL, looking up to those guys, it was just a deep belief in myself that I could get there one day, with a lot of work and a lot of people in my life that sacrificed to get me to where I’m at today.”

When it comes to an international pedigree, Keller’s resume is stacked. Last summer he was the captain of USA’s Men’s Worlds team that brought home the country’s first gold medal at the event in 92 years. Out of the seven major international tournaments he’s played in, Keller has brought home medals four times. Keller will look to bring this success to the Olympic Winter Games as he’s chasing gold with his teammates.

“There’s honestly no better feeling,” Keller shared. “I’ve been able to represent USA before at the USA program, U18s, World Juniors, World Championship. I’m sure this will be a whole different level and just so exciting. I’ve got a gold at U18, U20, the World Championship, it’ll be nice to finish this one off too.”