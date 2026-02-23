The Week Ahead: Feb. 23 – Mar. 1

After a two-and-a-half-week break, the Utah Mammoth are back in action. The Mammoth will resume the regular season with three divisional games at home this week. Here’s the main storylines surrounding Utah coming out of the break!

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah entered the Olympic break with two-straight wins and 7-3-0 record in its last 10 games. The Mammoth are 30-23-4 this season and hold the first wild card spot in the west with 64 points.

Captain Clayton Keller won gold with Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games while defenseman Olli Määttä won his second Olympic bronze medal with Finland. Forward JJ Peterka (Germany) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (Czechia) each were on teams that made it to the quarterfinal round of Milano Cortina 2026.

After 12 days off, the Mammoth resumed practices on Feb. 17. The team focused on getting back into game shape and focused on various areas of their play like special teams and neutral zone play.

Forwards Logan Cooley and Alexander Kerfoot both have been full participants at the Mammoth’s practices following the Olympic break.

The Mammoth will enter the second half of a six game homestand with three divisional matchups at the Delta Center this week. Following, Utah hits the road for a five-game road trip.

Injury Updates – Utah

F Logan Cooley – lower-body injury, IR

F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body, IR

Let’s take a look at Utah’s three games this week as the regular season gets underway!