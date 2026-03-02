Utah Falls to Chicago in Divisional Matchup

Utah had some penalty trouble in the first period and Chicago took advantage with Teuvo Teravainen’s power play goal in the final minute of the opening frame. In the second period, the Blackhawks scored two goals in a minute and 45 seconds to take a 3-0 lead. Nick Foligno scored 11:38 into the middle frame while Landon Slaggert scored minutes later. Teravainen scored his second goal of the game, 1:25 into the third period, while the Blackhawks were shorthanded.

As the Mammoth look to bounce back from this game, they’ll focus on playing connected. That’ll come through learning from this loss.

“Through work, through video, through just learning (from) this game,” Sergachev explained. “Obviously it’s tough, tough performance and our fans deserve better, a lot better than that. It just happens to everyone. We’ve been playing really good hockey lately and we just have to get back to that through hard work. And we’re going to do it.”

“(We need to) figure it out, but at the end of the day, we’re serious about our business,” Tourigny shared. “No matter who’s on the other side, we need two points every night. We’re in a hell of a race. We need to take that game and learn. That has to hurt big time, so we make sure that doesn’t happen again.

“If that’s the purpose of that game, it is what it is, but there’s no reason for us to play that game.”

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Mammoth PR)

Utah won 66.1% of the draws tonight (37-for-56). Logan Cooley (9-for-14) and Barrett Hayton (8-for-11) led the Mammoth in faceoff wins. Utah’s faceoff win rate finished as the third-highest percentage in any game in franchise history and the second-highest in any contest this season.

The Mammoth have a 18-10-2 record at the Delta Center this season and a 9-3-1 home record in 2026. Utah has registered a point in 36 of its last 50 games at the Delta Center (1/18/25-3/1/26: 30-14-6).

Utah hits the road for a five-game road trip and will face the Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, and Minnesota Wild.