Mammoth Players and Coaches Reflect on World Juniors Experiences

There are always several significant moments in a hockey player or coach’s career. For some it’s being drafted. Others it’s playing or coaching in their first professional game. For many players and coaches alike, the opportunity to represent their home country on the international stage is high on the list. The IIHF World Junior Championship is a very special opportunity to represent one's country.

The Mammoth have 13 players and two coaches that have represented their countries in 27 total appearances. Eight players have medaled at the event and Utah’s head coach André Tourigny has four medals from his time with Canada.

Forward Dylan Guenther grew up watching the tournament during the holiday season. When he played in 2023, the tournament was on home soil in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. This made the experience even more memorable.

“It’s just a really cool tournament,” Guenther reflected. “In Canada, especially around Christmas time, everyone has the World Juniors on. So, to play in Canada’s cool too. The crowd in Halifax was unbelievable. So, I think just the whole atmosphere, having my family there, and being able to win on my home soil (was awesome).”

Guenther made a name for himself at World Juniors. He had seven goals and three assists for 10 points over seven games. His most notable moment was in the gold medal game. Guenther scored in overtime which secured the 3-2 win and Canada’s 20th gold medal at the tournament.

“You dream of scoring goals like that,” Guenther smiled. “That’s probably the coolest goal I’ve ever scored. When you’re a kid in your basement, you’re playing like you’re that player. It’s pretty cool. I think that goal (has given) me a lot of momentum too … you always see the highlights of it around this time every year so it’s cool.”

Tourigny has served as an assistant coach four times and as a head coach once. He’s won medals at four of the five tournaments he’s been a part of. For Tourigny, having the experience with Canada allowed him to grow as a coach.

“That was awesome,” Tourigny said of World Juniors. “I think there’s so much growth when you have the opportunity to coach the best young players in the world, coach with unbelievable coaches. Most of the guys I coached with during those five years, they’re in the NHL. So, the quality of guys you’re crossing paths with (is high). Plus … all the opportunities you have to have (to discuss) with other coaches from Team Canada, the senior level, I think that was huge (with) my career.”

Veteran defenseman Ian Cole has played in some big games throughout his career. Cole has won two Stanley Cups, has played in 129 NHL playoff games, and currently is 49 games away from 1,000 regular-season NHL games. Despite all of his success, one of the most memorable games of his career was at the 2009 World Junior Championship in Ottawa, Ontario.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play in Stanley Cup Final games, everything, unbelievable atmospheres,” Cole reflected. “But that New Year’s Eve game against Canada in Ottawa may have been the most electric, crazy atmosphere I’d ever played in.

“It might have been because I was younger and a little bit more nervous, but also the whole locker room under the stands was just vibrating,” Cole continued. “The whole building was shaking. It was an insane atmosphere. The passion that any international tournament brings out, for some reason, just seems to be exponentially greater for the World Juniors … it’s an electric tournament.”

As the 2026 tournament wrapped up on Jan. 5 with Sweden taking home gold, Czechia winning silver, and Canada securing bronze, new memories have been made for the future NHL players who participated. Regardless of how they did in the tournament, the opportunity is one they will never forget.