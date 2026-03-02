The Week Ahead: Mar. 2-8

The Mammoth head out on a five-game road trip

TheWeekAhead Mar2-8
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

After wrapping up a six-game homestand, the Utah Mammoth are back on the road. Let’s take a look at the storylines heading into the week.

Main Storylines – Utah 

  • Utah wrapped up a six-game homestand with a 3-3-0 record. The Mammoth are 5-5-0 over their last 10 games. 
  • On Feb. 25, forwards Logan Cooley and Alexander Kerfoot returned from injury. The Mammoth have a healthy roster for the first time this season.
  • As of Monday, Utah holds the first wild card spot with 66 points. The Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division.
  • The Mammoth are limiting teams to the fifth-fewest goals per game in the NHL (2.76) and the fifth-fewest shots (25.9). In addition, Utah is allowing the 10th fewest goals on the road.
  • Utah is on a five-game road trip and will start in Washington D.C. with a Tuesday night game against the Capitals. Following, the Mammoth travel to Philadelphia, Columbus, Chicago, and Minnesota before returning to the Delta Center on Mar. 12.

Injury Updates – Utah

  • None

The Mammoth will play three games this week, all on the road. Here’s a look at this week’s matchups!

UTAH VS WASHINGTON

MAR. 3 | 5:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the first of two games between Utah and Washington this season. The second will be on Mar. 26 at the Delta Center.

Season Series

  • Mar. 3: UTA vs WSH
  • Mar. 26: WSH vs UTA

Main Storylines – Washington 

  • When Washington hosts Utah on Tuesday, it’ll be the team’s first game in March. The Capitals went 4-2-0 in February and are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. 
  • The Capitals have four players with 20 or more goals this season: Alex Ovechkin (24), Tom Wilson (23), Jakob Chychrun (22), and Aliaksei Protas (20). 
  • As of Monday, the Capitals are two points out of the second wild card spot in the east (Boston Bruins, 71) and six points behind the second and third place team in the Metropolitan Division (Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders: 75).
  • Washington is scoring the seventh-most goals at home this season (105). In addition, the Capitals are tied for the second-most third period goals (75).
  • It’s a lighter week for the Capitals who will play only two games this week: Tuesday against the Mammoth and Saturday in Boston against the Bruins.

Injury Updates – Washington 

  • D John Carlson – lower-body injury, day-to-day

UTAH VS PHILADELPHIA

MAR. 5 | 5:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the second and final game between the Mammoth and the Flyers this season. Utah won the first game, in overtime, 5-4.

Clayton Keller scored the game tying goal and the overtime game winning goal while JJ Peterka, Lawson Crouse, and Dylan Guenther (PPG) all scored once in the win.

Season Series

  • Mar. 5: UTA vs PHI

Main Storylines – Philadelphia 

  • Philadelphia kicks off the month of March against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night, before hosting the Mammoth on Thursday. 
  • The Flyers picked up points in four of five games in February and entering the week the team has won their last two games.
  • Currently, Philadelphia is six points out of the second wild card spot (Boston Bruins, 71) and 10 points behind the second and third place teams in the Metropolitan Division (Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders: 75).
  • The Flyers are holding their opponents to the fourth-fewest shots on goal per game (25.7). Philadelphia is tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Mammoth for the third-fewest goals allowed in the third period this season (51).

Injury Updates – Philadelphia

  • F Tyson Foerster – arm, IR
  • F Rodrigo Abols – ankle, IR

UTAH VS COLUMBUS

MAR. 7 | 5:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the second and final game of the season series between Utah and Columbus. The Blue Jackets won the first game in overtime, 3-2.

Season Series

  • Mar. 7: UTA vs CBJ

Main Storylines – Columbus

  • Columbus enters March looking to snap a two-game losing skid; however, the Blue Jackets picked up points in three of their four games in February.
  • As of Monday, the Blue Jackets are five points out of the second wild card spot and are fifth in the Metropolitan division with 66 points.
  • Entering the week, defenseman Zach Werenski’s six points (1G, 5A) lead the team. Werenski is tied for the team-lead in goals (20) and leads the Blue Jackets with 45 assists and 65 points.
  • The Blue Jackets are tied for the seventh-most first period goals in the NHL (59) and are tied for allowing the second-fewest first period goals (42).

Injury Updates – Columbus 

  • D Brendan Smith – knee, IR

