2026 IIHF World Juniors Notebook: Medal Round

Five Utah Mammoth prospects won medals at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. Below is a full recap of the final day of this year’s tournament.

Bronze Medal Game: Canada 6, Finland 3

CAN: Beaudoin, Desnoyers, Iginla; FIN: Väisänen

After trading goals in the first period, Canada pulled away in the second and third periods to secure bronze at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. Sam O’Reilly scored twice while Braeden Cootes, Zayne Parekh, Porter Martone, and Gavin McKenna each had a goal in the win. Arttu Valila, Julius Miettinen, and Heikki Ruohonen scored for Finland.

Tij Iginla had one assist and one shot on goal through 16:26. He finished the tournament with four goals and four assists for eight points through seven games. He had one game winning goal and two power play goals.

Cole Beaudoin had two shots on goal through 21:37. Beaudoin finished the tournament with three goals and four assists for seven points through seven games. He had one game winning goal. Caleb Desnoyers played 13:07 and had four shots on goal in the win. He finished the tournament with six assists in seven games. Beaudoin, Desnoyers, and Iginla leave this year’s tournament with a hard-fought bronze medal.

Veeti Väisänen played 15:27 for Finland in the bronze medal game. He played seven total games for Finland at this year’s tournament.

Gold Medal Game: Sweden 4, Czechia 2

CZE: Pšenička, Hoch

Despite a third period pushback by Czechia, Sweden stood strong and captured gold at World Juniors with a 4-2 win. Casper Juustovaara, Victor Eklund, Sascha Boumedienne, and Ivar Stenberg scored for Sweden while Adam Jiricek and Matej Kubiesa had Czechia’s goals.

Utah’s prospects Max Pšenička and Stepan Hoch earned a silver medal at this year’s tournament. Pšenička played 16:05 and had one shot on goal in Monday's game. He finished the tournament with one goal and two assists for three points through seven games played. Pšenička also had one game winning goal at this year’s tournament. Hoch played 12:36 in the gold medal game. He finished the tournament with one goal through seven games played.