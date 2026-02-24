Milano Cortina 2026 Recap

Määttä played in all six of Finland’s games at the Winter Olympics. He had one assist in the second preliminary round game against Sweden. Määttä registered four shots on goal throughout the tournament. This is the defenseman’s second Olympic bronze medal as Määttä also took home bronze at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

GERMANY: JJ Peterka

Utah forward JJ Peterka participated in his first Olympic Winter Games as a member of Germany’s Olympic team. After Germany won one of its three preliminary round games, the Germans beat France in their qualification play-off game to advance in the tournament. In the quarterfinals, Germany fell to Slovakia, 6-2.

Peterka scored one goal and added three assists for four points in five games. He played significant minutes for Germany and Peterka’s highest time on ice was 26:25 in the second preliminary round game against Latvia. Germany finished sixth at Milano Cortina 2026.

CZECHIA: Karel Vejmelka

Utah goaltender Karel Vejmelka participated in his first Olympic Winter Games as a member of Czechia’s Olympic team. After winning one of their three preliminary round games, Czechia beat Denmark in their qualification playoff game. Czechia fell to Canada in overtime, 4-3, in the quarterfinals.

Vejmelka did not play in any of Czechia’s games; however, he did serve as a backup in Czechia’s second preliminary round game against France. This was Vejmelka’s fifth time representing his home country at the senior men’s level.