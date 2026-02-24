Milano Cortina 2026 Recap

Utah had four players participate in the Winter Olympics and two won a medal

OlympicsFeature
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

The Winter Olympics have wrapped and four Utah Mammoth players had an opportunity to represent their home countries. Let’s take a look at how each player, and their countries, did at the Olympic Winter Games!

USA: Clayton Keller

Utah Captain Clayton Keller won a gold medal at Milano Cortina 2026 as a member of the U.S. Men’s Olympic team. The U.S. won all six of its games at the Winter Olympics, including three preliminary rounds games, one quarterfinal game, one semifinal game, and the gold medal game.

Keller played in four games for the Americans. He played in the third preliminary round game, the quarterfinals, the semifinals, and the gold medal game. With his Olympic medal, Keller has won gold at every level of international hockey: Under-18, Under-20, World Juniors, World Championships, and the Winter Olympics.

FINLAND: Olli Määttä

Utah defenseman Olli Määttä won a bronze medal at Milano Cortina 2026 as a member of Finland’s Men’s Olympic team. Finland won two of its three preliminary round games, its quarterfinal game, and the bronze medal game.

Määttä played in all six of Finland’s games at the Winter Olympics. He had one assist in the second preliminary round game against Sweden. Määttä registered four shots on goal throughout the tournament. This is the defenseman’s second Olympic bronze medal as Määttä also took home bronze at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

GERMANY: JJ Peterka

Utah forward JJ Peterka participated in his first Olympic Winter Games as a member of Germany’s Olympic team. After Germany won one of its three preliminary round games, the Germans beat France in their qualification play-off game to advance in the tournament. In the quarterfinals, Germany fell to Slovakia, 6-2.

Peterka scored one goal and added three assists for four points in five games. He played significant minutes for Germany and Peterka’s highest time on ice was 26:25 in the second preliminary round game against Latvia. Germany finished sixth at Milano Cortina 2026. 

CZECHIA: Karel Vejmelka

Utah goaltender Karel Vejmelka participated in his first Olympic Winter Games as a member of Czechia’s Olympic team. After winning one of their three preliminary round games, Czechia beat Denmark in their qualification playoff game. Czechia fell to Canada in overtime, 4-3, in the quarterfinals.

Vejmelka did not play in any of Czechia’s games; however, he did serve as a backup in Czechia’s second preliminary round game against France. This was Vejmelka’s fifth time representing his home country at the senior men’s level.

