Utah Wraps Homestand Against Chicago

The Mammoth have a divisional matchup matinee to conclude a six game homestand

GamePreview 3.1.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Chicago (22-28-9) vs Utah (31-24-4)

WHEN: Mar. 1, 2026 – 2:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after head coach André Tourigny talks to the media at 11:45 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 31-24-4 this season and 6-4-0 over the last 10 games. 
  • The Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division with 66 points and currently hold the first wild card spot.
  • In their most recent game, the Mammoth beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2. Lawson Crouse scored twice while Logan Cooley (SHG), Clayton Keller, and Barrett Hayton (PPG) also scored in the win. Karel Vejmelka stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced.
  • Dylan Guenther’s 27 goals lead the Mammoth, and his 49 points are third on the team. Nick Schmaltz is second on the team with 23 goals and 55 points. Schmaltz and Mikhail Sergachev are tied for the second-most assists (32).
  • Vejmelka has a 28-15-2 record through 46 games played. He has a 2.60 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček makes up the second half of the goaltending tandem. He has a 3-9-2 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage.
  • Utah starts a five-game road trip on Tuesday. The Mammoth will play the Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, and Minnesota Wild.

Chicago

  • Chicago is 22-28-9 this season and are 3-5-2 in their most recent 10 games. The Blackhawks are on a three-game losing skid.
  • The Blackhawks are seventh in the Central Division with 53 points. They are 10 points out of the second wild card spot.
  • In their most recent game, Chicago fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 3-1. Connor Bedard scored the Blackhawks’ lone goal on the power play. Spencer Knight stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced in the loss.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi leads Chicago with 26 goals while his 43 points are second-most on the team. Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 30 assists and 54 points while his 24 goals are second on the team.
  • Since Knight played on Saturday, the Mammoth will likely face Arvid Soderblom on Sunday. He has a 5-9-2 record with a 3.89 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage.
  • The Blackhawks will face the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday before they return home for a game against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

By the Numbers

  • Utah is limiting teams to the fifth-fewest goals against per game in the NHL (2.76). The Mammoth are limiting teams to the fifth-fewest shots on goal per game (25.9).
  • Keller has eight points in his last five games, six of which have been assists. Three of those five games have been multi-point performances and Keller is on a four-game points streak.
  • Chicago has the top penalty kill in the NHL. The Blackhawks have killed off 85.2% of their penalties this season.
  • Bedard has five goals in his last six games and six total points in that span.

Against Chicago This Season

  • This is the second of four games between Utah and Chicago this season. The two teams will play each other three times in 12 days.
  • The Mammoth lost the first game of the series, 3-1. JJ Peterka scored Utah’s only goal in the loss.

Season Series

  • Mar. 1: CHI vs UTA 
  • Mar. 9: UTA vs CHI
  • Mar. 12: CHI vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Mar. 3: UTA vs WSH
  • Mar. 5: UTA vs PHI
  • Mar. 7: UTA vs CBJ

MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Episode 3
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Vidzual | Mammoth Black Book
 
 
