Utah Wraps Homestand Against Chicago

THE DETAILS
WHO: Chicago (22-28-9) vs Utah (31-24-4)
WHEN: Mar. 1, 2026 – 2:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth have a divisional matchup matinee to conclude a six game homestand
WHO: Chicago (22-28-9) vs Utah (31-24-4)
WHEN: Mar. 1, 2026 – 2:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
Chicago
By the Numbers
Against Chicago This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
|
WRITTEN
|
WEEK AHEAD: More on the Mammoth's Matchups This Week
|
FEATURE: Milano Cortina 2026 Recap
|
FEATURE: But Progressing in Rookie Season
|
VIDEO
|
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Episode 3
|
FRESH ICE: Episode 4 - A Mammoth Start
|
WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
|
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Vidzual | Mammoth Black Book
|
SOCIAL
|
BTS: Math is No Joke
|
OLYMPICS: Two Time Olympic Medalist | A Moment to Remember
|
MINI MIC: The Age-Old Question
|
SEASON TICKETS: 2026-27 Season Ticket Deposits