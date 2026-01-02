Olli Määttä to Represent Finland at Winter Olympic Games

The defenseman will participate in Milano Cortina 2026 for his second Olympic Winter Games

MaattaRelease
By Utah Mammoth PR 
@UtahMammoth_PR

The Utah Mammoth announced today that defenseman Olli Määttä has been selected by the Finnish Ice Hockey Association to represent Team Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Games will be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, from Feb. 6-22, 2026.

Määttä, 31, has recorded one assist and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 19 games with the Mammoth in 2025-26. He has skated in 89 contests with Utah over the past two seasons, earning 2-17-19 and 18 PIM.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound defenseman has played parts of 12 NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, and Utah, registering 42-154-196 in 780 games. Määttä has also posted 5-22-27 and 24 PIM in 85 career playoff games and won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

A native of Jyväskylä, Finland, Määttä has previously represented his home country at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship (2011), IIHF World Junior Championship (2011-13), Winter Olympics (2014), World Cup (2016), IIHF World Championship (2021, 2023-24) and 4 Nations Face-Off (2025). He won a bronze medal at the 2014 Olympics and helped Finland to a silver medal at the 2021 World Championship. Määttä has also served as an alternate captain at the Under-18 World Championship (2011), the World Junior Championship (2013) and World Championships (2023-24).

News Feed

Clayton Keller to Represent the United States at Winter Olympic Games

Guenther’s First Career Hat Trick Leads Utah to 7-2 Win Over Islanders

Utah Opens 2026 Against New York Islanders

2026 IIHF World Juniors Notebook: Day 6

2026 IIHF World Juniors Notebook: Day 5

McIntyre Makes Utah History in Dream Come True Moment

Utah Drops Close Game to Nashville

2026 IIHF World Juniors Notebook: Day 4

Utah Hosts Nashville in Return from Break

The Week Ahead: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

2026 IIHF World Juniors Notebook: Day 3

2026 World Juniors Notebook: Day 2

2026 World Juniors Notebook: Day 1

IIHF World Junior Championship Primer 

Utah Falls Short in Strong Effort Against NHL’s Top Team

Utah Faces Colorado Before Holiday Break

The Week Ahead: Dec 22-28

Keller’s Overtime Goal Secures Two Divisional Points