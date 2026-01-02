Olli Määttä to Represent Finland at Winter Olympic Games

The Utah Mammoth announced today that defenseman Olli Määttä has been selected by the Finnish Ice Hockey Association to represent Team Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Games will be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, from Feb. 6-22, 2026.

Määttä, 31, has recorded one assist and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 19 games with the Mammoth in 2025-26. He has skated in 89 contests with Utah over the past two seasons, earning 2-17-19 and 18 PIM.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound defenseman has played parts of 12 NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, and Utah, registering 42-154-196 in 780 games. Määttä has also posted 5-22-27 and 24 PIM in 85 career playoff games and won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

A native of Jyväskylä, Finland, Määttä has previously represented his home country at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship (2011), IIHF World Junior Championship (2011-13), Winter Olympics (2014), World Cup (2016), IIHF World Championship (2021, 2023-24) and 4 Nations Face-Off (2025). He won a bronze medal at the 2014 Olympics and helped Finland to a silver medal at the 2021 World Championship. Määttä has also served as an alternate captain at the Under-18 World Championship (2011), the World Junior Championship (2013) and World Championships (2023-24).