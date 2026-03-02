Utah Mammoth Announce Plans to Celebrate Women’s History Month

The Utah Mammoth today unveiled a series of programming designed to recognize and celebrate Women’s History Month. The organization will spotlight the achievements of women in hockey and across Utah during the Mammoth’s March 20 game against the Anaheim Ducks and in community-driven activations throughout the month.

“On the ice, behind the bench, and throughout our community, women are instrumental in driving the momentum behind the growth of hockey here in Utah and around the world,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth. “Women’s History Month gives us the opportunity to create moments that inspire the next generation, to open doors, invest in development, and make sure female athletes across Utah can see a clear path for themselves in this sport.”

Utah Mammoth Women’s History Month programming includes:

Hockey at the Utah Mammoth Ice Center

The Utah Mammoth Ice Center, which officially opened to community and hockey programming last month, will serve as a year-round hub for hockey development for athletes of all ages and abilities. In March, additional girls- and women-focused programming will kick off to engage female athletes across a variety of skill and development levels.

On March 6, the Utah Mammoth will partner with Coaching HER to host a free coaching clinic featuring USA Hockey’s Vice President of Girls Hockey, Kristen Sagaert, and Manager of Player Development, Joe Bonnett. The clinic will equip coaches with the tools, mentorship strategies, and development framework needed to better support female athletes. Those interested in attending, either in-person or virtually, can register here.

On March 7, the Utah Mammoth will host a girls-only Try Hockey for Free session at 11:30 A.M. at the Utah Mammoth Ice Center, providing young athletes with an accessible entry point to the sport in an encouraging environment. Between March 16 and May 23, the facility will also host competitive leagues, including the Girls Rookie League for 8U, 12U, and 19U age divisions and from March 17 through June 30, it will host a Women’s League for players 18 years old and up.

The facility also offers female-specific drop-in sessions, stick & puck opportunities, and ongoing girls’ and women’s development clinics. More information about programming at the Utah Mammoth Ice Center can be found at www.mammothicecenter.com.

Mom’s Night In with the YWCA Utah

On March 16, the Utah Mammoth will partner with the YWCA Utah to host a special Mom’s Night In evening dedicated to celebrating and uplifting mothers in the community, while offering an opportunity to relax and recharge. Held at the YWCA Utah, mothers will receive complimentary salon and spa makeovers provided by cosmetology students at Taylor Andrews Academy. As mothers enjoy spa and salon treatments, their children will be invited to take part in hockey-themed games and arts and crafts during a Mammoth watch party for the game against the Dallas Stars.

YWCA Utah is a Utah-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting peace through direct service, education, research, and advocacy. More information about their work and community programming is available on their website.

Special Guests and In-Game Experiences

The Utah Mammoth will celebrate Women’s History Night at the Delta Center on March 20, celebrating the impact of girls and women in hockey. The night will commence with a group of local girls hockey players who have participated in the Learn to Play program joining the team on the bench during warmups and attending the game. Prior to puck drop, 14-year old Kaylee B. will sing the National Anthem, and Studio Host Kim Becker and Rinkside Reporter Sarah Merrifield will lead a special game preview on Mammoth+ and Utah 16, the official TV home of the Utah Mammoth, from inside the Delta Center, highlighting the significance of Women’s History Month and the continued growth of the game. Girls and women from the hockey community and fans in the stands will take part in a variety of in-game activations throughout the night, including a hockey scrimmage during the first intermission, and more.

In addition, during the game fans can purchase a specially curated Women’s History Month Item of the Game, exclusively at the Team Store inside the Delta Center.