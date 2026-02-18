But Progressing in Rookie Season

Utah Mammoth forward Daniil But is off to a strong start in his first North American professional hockey season. But moved from Russia to the U.S. to take the next step in his career. He competed hard in training camp, and was one of the final roster cuts before the season opener. But reported to Utah’s American Hockey League team, the Tucson Roadrunners, and continued his hard work that was evident from day one of camp.

“It’s hard when you come over and you’re coming from Russia to play over here,” General Manager Bill Armstrong explained. “It takes a little bit of time to adjust to the speed and to (the lack of) space that you have and But has done a great job. As a big man, you worry when you come over here just adjusting to the pace of the game and he’s really done that, adjusted really well.”

But recorded his first AHL point, an assist, in his second game and his first goal in his third game. Through his first 20 games in the AHL, But recorded eight goals and nine assists for 17 points. Just shy of a point per game player, But was reaching the next level with his game.

“He had the puck the entire time in the American League, and he was really a difference maker,” Armstrong smiled on But’s play with Tucson. “He was generating a lot of offense. I thought that his game in the American League would translate to the game in the NHL with him just taking the puck to the net, going to the net, being good off the forecheck. Those are things that he did well at the American League level that gave him a chance to come up and prove it at the NHL level.”

On Dec. 2, the Mammoth recalled But and he made his NHL debut one night later in Anaheim against the Ducks. He stayed with the Mammoth from early December through the Olympic break. His progress from training camp to December was evident.

“The improvement from But from training camp to when he got called up for us was major,” head coach André Tourigny explained. “Being comfortable in the structure. He’s a guy who wants to be structured and for him to understand exactly where he has to go during training camp, it was a little bit of a challenge. But the biggest improvement he did was going to the net. He’s really good at finding space to get his shot, but to go to the net, to be a net presence, I think he grew a lot. He was really good. Defensively, he’s really good.”

“His time in the American League has helped him and his play in the NHL, he keeps getting better,” Armstrong said. “One thing that you love about him, he’s a worker, he’s a guy that will focus and get down to business and improve. We’ve been really excited about his progress so far.”

After playing one game with the Roadrunners once the NHL season went on pause, But is back up with Utah and participating in the team’s practices. It’s been a busy season for the forward; however, But continues to grow his game in multiple different ways.

“I feel more comfortable with the puck,” But reflected. “I made good decisions sometimes, better than it was in the beginning of the year. My physical game is better.”

But is known for his hard work and determination, an area Tourigny has called “elite.” With that drive, But is focused on continuing the progress he’s made. His coach discussed his next steps and how his strong foundation will help that.

“For him, it’s to get more reps in the structure,” Tourigny explained. “I think that (he’s) had a really good run with us. You can see, he thinks the game at a high level. He has a really great IQ. He will grow in his body, he will get stronger, he will get bigger. He needs to do that. He needs to get a little bit more confident with the puck.

“We always talk about those guys, when they’re ready the game slows down,” Tourigny continued. “At some point the game (will) slow down a little bit and (he’ll) make one more play or have a little bit more poise. That will come. It’s just not there yet, but that will come. You can see it’s there.”

In addition to learning from the coaching staff and playing in these games, But observes his NHL teammates and has learned something from each player.

“Everybody,” But said. “I try to take something from every player, because in the NHL, every player is great at something. I try to take (those) things from everybody.”