The Week Ahead: Jan 12-18

TORONTO VS UTAH
JAN 13 | 8:00 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the second and final game between the Mammoth and Maple Leafs this season. Toronto won the first meeting, 5-3, at the start of November.
Season Series
- Nov. 5: UTA vs TOR – Game Recap
- Jan. 13: TOR vs UTA
Main Storylines – Toronto
- Toronto enters the week on a nine-game points streak with a 7-1-2 record over the last 10 games. The Maple Leafs will start a four-game road trip Monday night with a game against the Colorado Avalanche.
- Captain Auston Matthews has points in six of the first seven games out of the winter break. Through that span, Matthews has 12 points (7G, 5A) as the captain leads the Maple Leafs with six goals and eight points in the last five games.
- As of Monday morning, the Maple Leafs are one point out of both wild card spots; however, Toronto has played two less games than the two teams directly ahead of them for the second wild card spot.
Injury Updates – Toronto
- F Dakota Joshua – upper-body, IR
- D Christopher Tanev – groin, IR
- D Dakota Mermis – lower-body, IR
- G Anthony Stolarz – upper-body, IR
DALLAS VS UTAH
JAN 15 | 7:00 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the second of four meetings between Utah and Dallas this season. The Mammoth lost, 4-3, in the first game of the season series. These two Central Division teams will play each other twice this month.
Season Series
- Nov. 28: UTA vs DAL – Game Recap
- Jan. 15: DAL vs UTA
- Jan. 31: DAL vs UTA
- Mar. 16: UTA vs DAL
Main Storylines – Dallas
- Dallas enters the week with points in seven of their last 10 games; however, the Stars have only won one of their eight games. The Stars start a three-game road trip on Monday with a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks, before facing the Mammoth on Thursday.
- Forward Jason Robertson has eight points in the last five games, three of which are goals. His 26 goals lead the Stars (as of Monday morning).
- The Stars are second in the Central Division with 61 points and are in a playoff spot.
- It’s a busy month for Dallas with 15 games and three sets of back-to-backs, including one this week.
Injury Updates – Dallas
- F Jamie Benn – upper-body
- F Tyler Seguin – knee, IR
- D Lian Bichsel – lower-body, IR
SEATTLE VS UTAH
JAN. 17 | 3:00 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the second of three matchups between Utah and Seattle this season and the second-straight at Delta Center. Utah won the first game in the season series, 5-3.
Season Series
- Dec. 12: SEA vs UTA – Game Recap
- Jan. 17: SEA vs UTA
- Apr. 2: UTA vs SEA
Main Storylines – Seattle
- Seattle enters the week with points in nine of their last 10 games, and a 7-1-2 record in that span. The Kraken will start the week with three games on the east coast before a Saturday afternoon game against the Mammoth. After facing the New York Rangers on Monday, Seattle will play a back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins in the middle of the week.
- Forward Matty Beniers is on a four-game points streak (3G, 2A) and had one of the two goals in Seattle’s most recent game, a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
- With 48 points, the Kraken hold the first wild card spot in the Western Conference with three games in hand over the Mammoth.
- The Kraken have 17 games this month, nine of which are at home.
Injury Updates – Seattle
- F Chandler Stephenson – personal, non-roster
- F Jordan Eberle – upper-body, day-to-day
- D Brandon Montour – hand surgery, IR
- G Matt Murray – lower-body, IR