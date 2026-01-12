The Week Ahead: Jan 12-18

The Utah Mammoth are in the middle of a season-long, seven game homestand and the Mammoth have three games this week. Let’s take a look at the storylines going on within the organization.

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah has started January strong with points in five of their first six games and a 4-1-1 record over this span. The Mammoth have 15 games this month, eight at home and seven on the road.

The Mammoth placed forward Alexander Kerfoot (upper-body) on injured reserve and he is considered week-to-week. Utah recalled Kevin Rooney from the Tucson Roadrunners.

Captain Clayton Keller is off to a hot start to January. He has 10 points (1G, 9A) in the first six games of the month and is on a three-game points streak. He has seven assists in the last three games.

Utah’s defensemen have scored in five of the last six games; however, a blueliner has a point in each of those six contests.

Injury Updates – Utah

F Alexander Kerfoot – upper-body injury, IR

F Logan Cooley – lower-body, IR

G Anson Thornton – lower-body, injured non-roster

Let’s take a look at this week’s matchups as the Mammoth host the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, and Seattle Kraken.