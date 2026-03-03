Utah Starts Road Trip in Washington D.C.

The Mammoth kick off a five-game road trip with a game against the Washington Capitals

GamePreview 3.3.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (31-25-4) vs Washington (31-24-7)

WHEN: Mar. 3, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Capital One Arena

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 11:30 a.m. ET.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 31-25-4 this season and currently is fourth in the Central Division with 66 points. The Mammoth are in the first wild card spot. Utah is 5-5-0 in the last 10 games.
  • The Mammoth fell to the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-0, in their most recent game.
  • Dylan Guenther leads the Mammoth with 27 goals. His 49 points are third on the team. Nick Schmaltz’s 23 goals and 55 points are second. He is tied with alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev for the second most assists with 32.
  • Utah’s starting goaltender Karel Vejmelka has a 28-16-2 record through 47 games. He has a 2.63 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček makes up the other half of the tandem. He has a 3-9-2 record, a 2.93 goals-against average, and a .884 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth continue their road trip with a Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington

  • Washington is 31-24-7 this season and is fourth in the Metropolitan Division with 69 points. The Capitals are two points out of the second wild card spot and six points behind the third-place team in their division. 
  • In their most recent game, the Capitals fell to the Montreal Canadiens, 6-2. It was the second half of a back-to-back and Washington won the first half against the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2. Alex Ovechkin scored both of the Capitals goals and goaltender Charlie Lindgren stopped 19 of the 23 shots he faced.
  • Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 24 goals and 50 points while his 26 assists are third on the team. John Carlson’s 36 assists are a team-high.
  • Logan Thompson has played the majority of Washington’s games this season and he has a 21-16-4 record through 41 games. He has a 2.40 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Lindgren makes up the second half of the tandem. He has an 8-7-3 record with a 3.41 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage.
  • Washington has only one other game this week. The Capitals head to Boston for an afternoon game on Saturday.

By the Numbers

  • Utah is a fast team and the Mammoth rank in the top-five for most speed categories. The team is second in max skating speed (24.38 MPH), fourth in 20-22 MPH speed bursts (1,528), and third in 18-20 MPH bursts (6,349). 
  • Washington generates the most high-danger shots on goal in the NHL (550), the third most long-range shots (397), and the fourth-most total shots on goal (1,808). The Capitals have 101 high-danger goals this season, 50 mid-range tallies, and 17 long-range goals.

Against Washington This Season

  • This is the first of two games between Utah and Washington this season. The second will be on Mar. 26 at the Delta Center.

Season Series

  • Mar. 3: UTA vs WSH
  • Mar. 26: WSH vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Mar. 5: UTA vs PHI
  • Mar. 7: UTA vs CBJ
  • Mar. 9: UTA vs CHI

