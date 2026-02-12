Grand Opening Weekend to Showcase Community Programming

Building on this week’s announcement of expanded community programming, the Utah Mammoth Ice Center will officially open to the public during a grand opening weekend taking place Feb. 20 - 22. Designed to introduce fans and athletes across Utah to the facility’s wide range of community programming, which begins Monday, Feb. 23, the weekend offers a first look at how the facility will serve as a year-round hub for hockey development, skating, and more. A detailed schedule of the weekend’s events can be found here.

As part of the opening celebration, up to 300 fans each day will have the opportunity to attend the first open-to-the-public Utah Mammoth practices on Saturday and Sunday, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the team. Following Saturday’s session, select Mammoth players will sign one (1) item per fan in attendance. Advance registration is required, and space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can register here 24 hours in advance of each practice. Updates on open practices for the remainder of the 2025-26 NHL season will be posted online and via @MammothIceCenter on social media platforms.

Guests attending the grand opening weekend can explore new community spaces around the facility, participate in recreational skating, and experience first-hand the community asset that will support skaters of all ages and skill levels. Convenient on-site skate rentals will be available for all public skating sessions and introductory programs.

A brand-new Utah Mammoth team store will also open on Feb. 20 and will feature an expanded selection of Mammoth merchandise. This store location builds on Smith Entertainment Group’s long-term partnership with Fanatics as its official omnichannel retail partner.

More information about Utah Mammoth schedules, programming, and more can be found here.